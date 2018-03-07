

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A hit-and-run victim says that police took 50 minutes to show up after she called 911 to report the incident last month, something that the head of the police union calls the “unfortunate reality” faced by many residents who need help right now.

Alana Fekete tells CP24 that she was crossing the street at Yonge and Sheppard Avenue a few weeks back when she was hit by a vehicle that was turning left.

Fekete did not require medical treatment but a bystander did call 911 after the vehicle fled the scene. Police then arrived about 50 minutes later, according to Fekete.

Discussing the incident with CP24 on Wednesday, Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack called it a “troubling” example of the cost of a reduction in front-line officers due to the ongoing modernization of the Toronto Police Service.

“Unfortunately this has become the norm in the city, the lack of staffing, the lack of resources,” he said. “We are in a crisis and this is something that has to be addressed.”

The TPA has said that there are 577 fewer officers than there were in 2010, though the TPS did end a three-year hiring freeze prematurely in August in order to bring in 80 new cadets.

Despite the recent hires, McCormack said that about 90 per cent of shifts remain understaffed and response times have been affected.

He said that about 90 officers have already left the force so far in 2018 and that TPS needs to replace those officers as well as the hundreds that have been lost through attrition over the last few years.

“It speaks to what is going on in policing in the city right now and we have approached the chief, the mayor and the chair of the TPS board and said ‘You need to fix this and you need to fix it now,’” he said of the 50-minute response time to the hit-and-run. “We are hearing about people who are victims of sexual domestic assault waiting hours for the police to respond.”

Police have said that they are investigating Fekete’s account and are looking into why it took officers so long to respond.