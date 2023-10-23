TORONTO
    • Highway 401 reopens near Ajax following fatal crash

    All lanes of Highway 401 have reopened between Ajax and Whitby following a fatal collision that scattered debris all over the highway.

    The crash happened at around 8:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the busy highway near Lake Ridge Road.

    Ontario Provincial Police say that preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver of a car slowed down for reasons that remain unknown, causing a tractor trailer to slam into the rear of their vehicle and push it into a median.

    The driver of the car, who has been identified as a 25-year-old woman, was rushed to hospital following the collision, however she was later pronounced dead.

    OPP say that the trailer on the tractor trailer separated after the impact of the crash.

    Aerial footage from the scene showed what appeared to be cardboard scattered all over the roadway.

    A 25-year-old woman is dead following an Oct. 2 collision on highway 401 near Ajax. (OPP photo)

    The eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway have now reopened. 

