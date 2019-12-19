TORONTO -- The OPP say they have closed Highway 400 in both directions near Innisfil Beach Road (IBR) just south of Barrie after the blustery winter weather caused a 20-vehicle collision.

Speaking to CP24, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the closure stretches all the way from Highway 88 to IBR, some 25 kilometres in total.

“Multiple vehicles have been involved in crashes, at least 20 vehicles in one pile-up,” he said.

“Other vehicles have spun out of control. We have several jackknifed transport-trucks and other issues that are blocking the highways. Heavy tows, light-duty tows are all assisting right now, trying to get these vehicles off the highway.”

Schmidt said that there are no reports of any serious injuries.

Winter weather collisions in the #GTA - 20 car pile up and a motorist has been struck https://t.co/JapljlDHd5 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) December 19, 2019

The flurries are also causing problems on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) as well, with at least one collision near St. Catherines.

In a video posted to Twitter, Schmidt said one motorist was injured as a result of a vehicle collision on the Garden City Skyway.

“As one of the motorists got out, they were actually struck by another vehicle trying to go by,” Schmidt said.

Shmidt added that he does not believe that the injuries in that incident are life-threatening.