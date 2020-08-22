TORONTO -- Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto as temperatures are expected to climb above 30 degrees over the next two days.

In its advisory on Saturday, the weather agency said a very warm air mass is expected to affect the Golden Horseshoe on Sunday and Monday.

“Highs near 31 degrees Celsius and lows near 20 degrees Celsius are expected,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.

“This event is expected to be mainly confined to urban areas where minimum temperatures will be highest.”

On Sunday, it will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 32 C and a humidex of 40. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Sunny conditions will continue on Monday with a high of 30 C.

Halton and Peel regions are also under the heat warning.

The humid conditions could also bring deteriorating air quality, the weather agency said.

In addition to its Emergency Cooling Centres, the city of Toronto said several cooling spaces, including pools, wading pools, splash pads, community centres, public libraries, will be open during the heat warning as part of its modified Heat Relief Network.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the city is adapting its approach to provide as much access to heat relief as possible and to reflect the advice and direction from Toronto Public Health, as well as the provincial and federal governments," the city said in a news release.

The heat event is expected to end on Monday night as a cooler air mass moves into the region.