Voters head to polls in Ward 15 byelection

Voters in Ward 15 are heading to the polls today to choose a new councillor.

Polls opened at 10 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m.

The council seat was left vacant following the death of former councillor Jaye Robinson, who represented the area for years.

While there are 16 candidates on the ballot, polling has indicated that the two main contenders are columnist and broadcaster Anthony Furey and former TDSB trustee Rachel Chernos Lin.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto as she cast her ballot Monday, Chernos Lin told CTV News Toronto that she’s expecting a very close race.

“Every vote counts. Absolutely we expect it to be a very close race,” she said. “That's why everyone is working very hard on my team to capture all those voters we met at the door.”

She said her team has been working since early this morning to get out the vote.

Speaking with CP24 on the final day of campaigning Sunday ahead of Election Day, Furey also said he isn’t presupposing the outcome.

“It's great to be told I'm first in the polls, but the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day,” he said.

He also said he’s been connecting with people at the door.

“It's been a long campaign, but a really rewarding one, because my message of bringing common sense policies to city hall to advocate for public safety, managing accountability, getting traffic moving, that has really resonated with people,” Furey said. “People are ready to see a change in City Hall.”

You can see a full rundown of the byelection here. Full voter information is also on the city’s website.

