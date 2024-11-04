Warm weather makes brief return to the GTA
It appears Toronto is not quite ready to welcome winter as a stretch of warm weather returns to the region this week.
Warmer winds are expected to arrive today, pushing temperatures in the city well above the seasonal norm.
Toronto will likely see the temperature rise to 15 C on Monday, about five degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. We could also see a few light showers across the region throughout the day.
On Tuesday, Environment Canada says the daytime high will jump to 22 C, a few degrees cooler than the record high of 25.1 C set at Pearson on Nov. 5, 2022.
“It’s unlikely we’ll break the record for Nov 5th at Pearson… But, if we hit the forecast 22C on Tuesday, it will still be impressive,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.
Slightly cooler weather is on tap for Wednesday, which will see a high of 16 C and some showers in the morning.
“It’ll remain breezy and seasonably warm, but cooler winds will slowly invade,” Coulter added.
A “pleasant” day is in the forecast for Thursday with a high of 13 C and “loads of sunshine,” he noted.
“Friday is promising some sun but increasing afternoon clouds. The winds will intensify as well,” Coulter said, adding that Toronto will see a high of 14 C on the last day of the work week.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre asks premiers to axe their sales taxes on new homes worth under $1 million
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has written to the provinces' premiers, asking them to eliminate their sales taxes on new homes that are under $1 million.
Police arrest Netanyahu aide as opponents accuse him of leaking intelligence to thwart Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal
Israeli police have arrested a top aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over allegedly leaking classified information to foreign media.
Where should Canada look to improve its housing situation? The answer may shock you
Housing experts argue widespread adoption of government-supported affordable housing, the growth of alternative models like co-operatives and co-housing, and the increased use of advanced building techniques could all play a role in improving Canada's housing system.
Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91
Quincy Jones, the multi-talented music titan whose vast legacy ranged from producing Michael Jackson's historic 'Thriller' album to writing prize-winning film and television scores and collaborating with Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and hundreds of other recording artists, has died at 91.
At least 36 dead after overcrowded and dilapidated bus skids into a deep gorge in northern India
A poorly maintained and overcrowded bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in northern India on Monday, killing at least 36 people and injuring several others, officials said.
Ikea will pay 6 million euros to East German prisoners forced to build their furniture in landmark move
Furniture giant Ikea has agreed to pay 6 million euros (US$6.5 million) towards a government fund compensating victims of forced labour under Germany's communist dictatorship, in a move campaigners hope will pressure other companies to follow.
No strike notice so far as talks continue between Canada Post and workers' union
Canada Post says talks are continuing with the union that represents postal workers and neither side has given notice of a work stoppage.
James Van Der Beek says he has colorectal cancer
The 'Dawson’s Creek' alum told People magazine in a statement published Sunday that he has colorectal cancer.
Prince William begins a visit to South Africa that focuses on climate and the environment
Prince William will meet with young environmentalists and local fishermen during a visit to South Africa that starts on Monday and will focus on climate change and conservation. He will also see his annual Earthshot Prize award US$1.2 million in grants to five organizations for innovative environmental ideas.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING EMSB chair reelected in school board election
Hundreds of Montrealers cast their ballots in the English Montreal school board elections on Sunday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. and while results have begun to trickle in, officials said it will take some time for all of the votes to be counted.
-
New doctors must first practice in the public system: CAQ government
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says he wants to introduce a bill that would require new family doctors and specialists trained in the province to practice in the public system for the first few years of their careers.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal will see another midweek warm-up in the 20s…in November
After breaking two weather records in late October, Montreal will be getting more summerlike temperatures this week.
Ottawa
-
Barrhaven residents gather to oppose proposed 'sprung structures' for asylum seekers
Dozens of residents gathered in Barrhaven on Sunday afternoon to push back on a city proposal to build a tent-like structure to house asylum seekers.
-
Crews to begin leaving extra garbage at the curb this week under Ottawa's 3-item garbage limit
Ottawa's garbage collectors will begin leaving extra items at the curb this week, as the city ramps up enforcement of the new three-item garbage limit.
-
Ottawa Airport names new president and CEO
Susan Margles will be the new president and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport. Succeeding Mark Laroche.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy police presence in Haileybury, Cobalt for investigation: OPP
One person has been arrested and provincial police in the Temiskaming area of northern Ontario are asking the public to stay away from two separate areas as the investigation continues.
-
Trump says he 'shouldn't have left' the White House as he closes campaign with increasingly dark message
Donald Trump, who said in Pennsylvania on Sunday that he regrets leaving the White House in 2021, is ending the 2024 campaign the way he began it – dishing out a stew of violent, disparaging rhetoric and repeated warnings that he will not accept defeat if it comes.
-
Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at Sudbury grocery store
Two males, including one young offender, were arrested Thursday evening after a shooting at a grocery store on Notre Dame Avenue in Sudbury.
Kitchener
-
Fatal collision investigation closes Guelph/Eramosa road
Police say one person was taken to hospital and has since been pronounced dead.
-
Police investigating five 'suspicious' leaf fires in Cambridge
Police said between the hours of 11:45 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday, emergency services responded to five separate reports of piles of leaves on fire.
-
Sikh Remembrance Day ceremony honours WW1 hero at Kitchener grave site
Political leaders, veterans and the public gathered at Mount Hope Cemetery in Kitchener for the 17th Sikh Remembrance Day on Sunday.
London
-
Baby in serious condition, investigation underway
The Hanover Police Service is investigating an assault after a baby was left in serious condition.
-
Delivery driver succumbs to injuries from collision
A delivery driver has died following a vehicle collision in Woodstock on Thursday.
-
Knights post sixth straight win
The Kights defeated Owen Sound Sunday afternoon for a sixth straight win,
Windsor
-
They sent ballots from Canada. Now, Americans prepare to watch the election from afar
After knocking on thousands of doors during this year's U.S. presidential campaign, David Shelton's work is done — now, he's looking forward to knocking back a drink or two at a local bar on election night with fellow Americans.
-
Crash leads to impaired charge in Tecumseh
Around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, OPP were doing traffic enforcement on North Talbot Road and 9th Concession when officers saw a vehicle leave the roadway.
-
Serious injuries, impaired charges laid in collision
A single vehicle collision has led to impaired charges and serious injuries in LaSalle.
Barrie
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
Small town Innisfil has big city problems
Crime Prevention Week in Innisfil focuses on gangs, trafficking and social media.
-
Women, it's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you know what to do: Southlake
Southlake Regional Health Centre booking mammograms for women 40 years and up.
Winnipeg
-
'Feeling the loss': Manitoba Interlake community reflects on infant's death after RCMP identify remains
A community in Manitoba’s Interlake region is still in shock after RCMP identified the remains of a baby girl Friday.
-
Bystander shot, 2 men charged in Corydon Avenue fight
Winnipeg police have charged two men in connection with a fight last month.
-
Winnipeg transit union raises concerns over violence after bus driver has gun pointed at him
The executive vice-president of Winnipeg’s transit union is raising concerns over an increase in violent incidents on buses after an operator allegedly had a gun pointed at him early Friday morning in front of police headquarters.
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigating after man, woman found dead in home in Yarmouth, N.S.
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating two suspicious deaths that happened in Yarmouth on Friday.
-
New Brunswick inmate captured after Saint John jail escape through fence: police
Police in New Brunswick say an inmate who escaped from a jail in Saint John by squeezing through a fence is back in custody.
-
Woman forced to seek international care worries for those in N.S. still suffering
A woman who was forced to seek out-of-country treatment for her painful chronic condition says she welcomes a recent apology from Nova Scotia's premier, but worries for others who are still suffering without adequate care.
N.L.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
-
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
'Canada is watching': New northern Alberta police service trying to lead by example
Grande Prairie in northern Alberta is making the switch from RCMP to a new municipal police service. This is how it's going.
-
Leon Draisaitl filling the void left by injured Oilers' captain Connor McDavid
The Edmonton Oilers continue to dig themselves out of their early-season hole with Leon Draisaitl wielding a wide shovel in the absence of captain and NHL star Connor McDavid.
-
Oil, gas companies told to cut emissions by one-third under planned cap
Oil and gas producers in Canada will be required to cut greenhouse gas emissions by about one-third over the next eight years under new regulations being published today by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
Calgary
-
No strike notice so far as talks continue between Canada Post and workers' union
Canada Post says talks are continuing with the union that represents postal workers and neither side has given notice of a work stoppage.
-
'We had such a special connection': Colleagues recall working with Darrel Janz over his 50 year career at CTV Calgary
Barb Higgins says hearing Darrel Janz died left her feeling numb.
-
Alberta Premier Smith gets 91 per cent support in leadership review
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith received a dominating 91.5 per cent vote of support from her United Conservative Party members in a scheduled leadership review vote on Saturday.
Regina
-
'Our right to be here': Metis Nation of Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly continues
Discussions regarding the Metis Constitution and recognizing the nation's culture were continued at day two of the annual Metis Nation of Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly in Regina.
-
Cornwall Centre hosts Agribition kickoff breakfast
November marks the beginning of a busy month in Regina as the Canadian Western Agribition prepares to return once again.
-
Roughriders advance to West Division final with 28-19 win over B.C. Lions
In their first Canadian Football League (CFL) playoff game at home since 2021, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the B.C. Lions 28-19 on Saturday in the West Division semi-final.
Saskatoon
-
Everything you need to know ahead of Saskatoon’s civic election
With advance polling underway, residents in Saskatoon are choosing who their mayor, city councillors, as well as public and separate school board trustees will be – in the lead up to election day on Nov. 13.
-
Roughriders advance to West Division final with 28-19 win over B.C. Lions
In their first Canadian Football League (CFL) playoff game at home since 2021, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the B.C. Lions 28-19 on Saturday in the West Division semi-final.
-
Sask. father 'not satisfied' with autopsy report, believes son was murdered
A Saskatchewan father is disappointed with the results from an autopsy, conducted on his son's body.
Vancouver
-
New podcast for students offers tips and advice on applying for higher education
Application season is officially open for universities.
-
North Vancouver backcountry trails closed for the winter
The backcountry of Lynn Headwaters Regional Park in North Vancouver is officially closed for the cold season.
-
Hundreds in B.C. wait for hours to purchase new Canadian coins
A Royal Canadian Mint event at Aberdeen Centre in Richmond, B.C., drew hundreds of people willing to wait in line for a chance to buy new limited edition Canadian coins at face value.
Vancouver Island
-
1 in hospital after targeted shooting at Nanaimo home
One man remains in hospital and a suspect is at large after a shooting in Nanaimo Saturday evening, according to authorities.
-
Federal mediators on site for negotiations between B.C. port employer and union
Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says federal mediators are standing by and ready to help hammer out a deal in order to avoid a labour disruption at ports across British Columbia.
-
‘Potent storm’ expected to hit B.C.’s South Coast
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected on B.C.’s South Coast starting Sunday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.