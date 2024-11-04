Warm weather makes brief return to the GTA

It appears Toronto is not quite ready to welcome winter as a stretch of warm weather returns to the region this week.

Warmer winds are expected to arrive today, pushing temperatures in the city well above the seasonal norm.

Toronto will likely see the temperature rise to 15 C on Monday, about five degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. We could also see a few light showers across the region throughout the day.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada says the daytime high will jump to 22 C, a few degrees cooler than the record high of 25.1 C set at Pearson on Nov. 5, 2022.

“It’s unlikely we’ll break the record for Nov 5th at Pearson… But, if we hit the forecast 22C on Tuesday, it will still be impressive,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

Slightly cooler weather is on tap for Wednesday, which will see a high of 16 C and some showers in the morning.

“It’ll remain breezy and seasonably warm, but cooler winds will slowly invade,” Coulter added.

A “pleasant” day is in the forecast for Thursday with a high of 13 C and “loads of sunshine,” he noted.

“Friday is promising some sun but increasing afternoon clouds. The winds will intensify as well,” Coulter said, adding that Toronto will see a high of 14 C on the last day of the work week.