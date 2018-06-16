

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Hamilton police officer has been charged in connection with a number of sexual assaults predating his employment with the force.

Police confirmed the arrest of the 34-yeaer-old officer in a news release issued late Friday night.

They say that all of the alleged offences took place between 2012 and 2013.

The officer, however, has only been with the Hamilton Police Service for the last four months.

Constable Adam Martini is charged with six counts of sexual assault, two accounts of assault level one and one count of voyeurism.

He has been released from custody on a promise to appear in court on July 6.

Police say that Martini has been suspended with pay pending the resolution of the case against him.