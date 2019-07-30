

Kayla Goodfield , CTV News Toronto





A 26-year-old Hamilton man is accused of murdering his neighbour.

Officials were called to the area of Mohawk Road West and Magnolia Drive at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of shots fired inside a nearby home.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, Det. Sgt. Dave Oleniuk said emergency crews arrived at the scene to find a 28-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Paramedics attempted life-saving efforts but he was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.

Oleniuk said the accused fled the scene briefly but then turned himself in to police “a few minutes later without any further incident.”

“The weapon has been recovered and it is a firearm,” he said.

The victim and the suspect were neighbours, according to Oleniuk, and police were called to the same home the night before the fatal shooting for “a concern.”

“He didn’t like the way he was acting towards him,” he said. “It was about his behaviour and police did attend and spoke to him and warned him not to continue with that behaviour and he was made aware of any potential consequences.”

No damage or injuries were reported in the Monday night incident, Oleniuk said.

“At this point, we can confidently say there is no danger to the public as we are not looking for anybody else.”

Mark Duckett has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the investigation.