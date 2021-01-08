TORONTO -- The mayor of Oakville says he “had no objection” when Halton’s police chief informed him that he intended to travel to Florida over the holidays to “attend to a property matter.”

“Chief Steve Tanner informed me in advance of his travel to tend to a property matter. I had no objection. Chief Tanner continues to have my full confidence,” Rob Burton, the mayor of Oakville, said in a statement sent to CP24. “The chief leads our police service in an exemplary manner and will continue to do so.”

Burton joins a growing list of politicians and public officials who went against provincial guidance and travelled outside the country over the holiday break.

Several politicians, including Finance Minister Rod Phillips, were forced to resign as a result of their holiday conduct.

Dr. Thomas Stewart, the president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Health System, was forced to step down from his role after going on holiday in the Caribbean.

The province and federal government urged people to stay put over the holidays and only celebrate with members of their immediate household in an effort to slow community transmission of COVID-19.

In a statement sent to its members, the Halton Regional Police Association said Tanner’s absence came at a time when members learned of the passing of one of the police service’s officers.

“Several members have spoken to me personally and other members of our board to display their frustration and disgust for a decision to travel during a global pandemic and provincial lockdown,” Clay Gillis, president of the police union, wrote.

“I am sending this note to advise that the association has had the concerns, met as a board, and will be formally addressing our concerns with the police services board.”

This is not the first time Tanner’s conduct has attracted negative attention from some members of the public.

Tanner previously came under fire for his reaction to comments NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made about the police response when a man allegedly broke into the grounds of Rideau Hall carrying four guns.

Singh suggested that the suspect may not have survived had he not been white.

Tanner took to Twitter to criticize Singh’s comments. In a series of posts, Tanner called the NDP leader’s comments “politics at an all-time low.”

“He’s a political leader. He could also have commended the RCMP officers involved and say that he wished all instances were more like this one,” Tanner wrote.