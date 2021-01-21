TORONTO -- The Halton Police Board will meet behind closed doors again today to discuss a decision by Chief Steve Tanner to go to Florida over the holidays despite public health officials warning against non-essential travel.

Tanner has said that he sought the approval of Oakville mayor and police board chair Rob Burton before travelling south to attend to a “property matter.”

But Burton resigned as chair of the board on Jan. 11 as criticism of the trip grew, noting that he was “deeply regretful” for his decision to authorize it.

The board then met for a total of 15 hours over the course of Friday and Saturday to discuss the matter but were unable to come to a decision.

Tanner, for his part, has said travelling in “light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation was a poor decision but he told CP24 earlier this month that he took the trip “for essential reasons, and with prior approval.”

“I look forward to continuing to lead our organization in the years ahead and continuing to make this the very best and most professional police service possible while looking after the needs of our members and the citizens we serve,” he said at the time.

Several politicians and public officials, including former Ontario finance minister Rod Phillips and the president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Health System, have already been forced to resign after it came to light that they travelled outside the country amid a global pandemic.

The Halton Regional Police Association has not called for Tanner’s resignation at this point, though president Clay Gillis has said that some members have told him that they believe it is necessary.