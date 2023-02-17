GTA school bus cancellations for Friday February 17

A number of school bus routes around the GTA have been cancelled due to freezing rain this morning. Here’s a list of routes that are cancelled.

DURHAM DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD AND DURHAM CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Buses are cancelled in all zones, according to Durham Student Transportation Services.

SIMCOE COUNTY

All school buses and vans have been cancelled.

TRILLIUM LAKELANDS DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

All school vehicles to schools in City of Kawartha Lakes

School vehicles to St. Mary's, St. Dominic, St. Luke's and St. John Paul II Elementary schools and St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in the City of Kawartha Lakes have been cancelled today.