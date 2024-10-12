TORONTO
Toronto

    • 4 people, including 2 cops, injured in North York collision

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Share

    Four people, including two police officers, were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in North York Saturday afternoon.

    Toronto Police Services (TPS) says the collision happened in the Finch Avenue West and Bathurst Street area around 3:20 p.m.

    A police cruiser and another vehicle were involved in the crash, which left two officers with non-life-threatening injuries, TPS says.

    Police added that two occupants of the other vehicle were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    It is unknown what caused the collision.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    • Local teen chases unique world record

      13-year-old Jackson Fuller is attempting to set the record for most miles travelled in an ATV within 24 hours this weekend, chasing it by lapping around the Orillia & District Agricultural Society (ODAS) Park circuit outside Orillia.

    • Multi-vehicle crash sends five to hospital

      OPP continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that occurred midday Saturday in the City of Kawartha Lakes, resulting in five needing treatment for various injuries.

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News