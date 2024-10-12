Police arrest man accused of shooting at woman’s vehicle during road rage incident in Pickering

Police have arrested the man accused of shooting at a woman’s vehicle during a suspected road rage incident in Pickering on Friday morning.

In an update on Saturday, police said the man was taken into custody on Friday evening, hours after the incident, which began at a Tim Horton’s in the area of Toy Avenue and Bayly Street.

The woman was at the coffee shop around 6:30 a.m. when a vehicle honked behind her. Police said she left the parking lot and travelled west on Bayly Street.

When she noticed that the vehicle was trying to catch up to her, police said the woman signalled to turn into the Pickering GO Station parking lot, hoping to get away.

However, the vehicle pulled up alongside her, and the suspect allegedly threw a coffee at her car, police said.

After the suspect drove away, the woman continued west on Bayly Street. Police said that’s when the suspect made a U-turn and drove towards the woman.

“As the vehicles were approaching Liverpool Road the suspect shot at the victim, shattering the driver’s side window,” police allege. The woman sustained minor injuries as a result.

Meanwhile, the driver fled. Later that morning, police issued a news release asking for the public’s help locating the suspect and the vehicle.

On Saturday, investigators identified the suspect as Ajax resident Creaton David Hinds. Police allege a loaded handgun was found in his waistband during his arrest.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at his residence Friday evening, which they said resulted in the seizure of several other firearms.

Hinds has been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a loaded firearm and two counts of careless storage of a firearm.

Police called the incident “super alarming.”

“In this instance, when you have somebody taking that extra step to use a firearm and actually try to hurt somebody and possibly kill them, it’s just out of left field, and it’s a crazy day and age we’re living in today,” Durham police Const. Nick Gluckstein told CP24 on Friday.

Police continue to ask any witnesses who may have information, such as video, to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2531 or 2462 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.