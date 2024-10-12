Man hit by pickup truck while waiting for bus in Whitby remains in hospital in critical condition

A 28-year-old man remains in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being hit by a pickup truck while waiting for a bus in Whitby on Friday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police provided on Saturday an update on the crash that occurred in the area of Rossland Road East and Fencerow Drive.

Police said a 65-year-old man was driving east and approaching the intersection when, for unknown reasons, crossed multiple lanes and mounted the curb on the northeast corner.

The driver hit a man waiting at a bus stop, struck two Bell boxes and crashed through two fences before coming to a stop in a pool of a home on Ravenview Drive, police said.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital in Toronto. Meanwhile, the driver suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-579-1520 ext. 5262 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.