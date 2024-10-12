Marner, Maple Leafs top Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 in Toronto's home opener

TORONTO
    Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (centre) celebrates with Matthew Knies (23) and Max Domi after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Saturday, October 12, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (centre) celebrates with Matthew Knies (23) and Max Domi after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Saturday, October 12, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
    Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Saturday.

    William Nylander, with two, including one into an empty net, and Matthew Knies also scored for Toronto (2-1-0). Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves to get his first victory with the Leafs. Max Domi had two assists.

    Toronto head coach Craig Berube — hired in May after six seasons and a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues — got the win in his team's home opener.

    Leafs captain Auston Matthews, now without a point through three games to open the 2024-25 schedule, wore the 'C' for the first time in the regular season at Scotiabank Arena.

    Kris Letang and Rickard Rakell replied for Pittsburgh (1-2-0). Joel Blomqvist stopped 29 shots in his second NHL start after picking up his first victory Thursday in Detroit. Evgeni Malkin had two assists to give him 1,300 for his career.

    Leafs centre John Tavares, who handed the captaincy off to Matthews in August, missed the game with an illness.

    Toronto, which dropped to 0-for-9 this season on the power play, improved to 9-0-0 in its last nine home openers.

    TAKEAWAYS

    The Leafs finally got production from one of their stars when Nylander tied the game 1-1 in the second period. Nylander, Matthews and Marner were all held off the scoresheet through the first two games of the season.

    The Penguins were unable to connect on three power-play chances after Letang's blast in the first.

    KEY MOMENT

    Pittsburgh led 1-0 early in the first, but a terrible line change and turnover early in the second created a 2-on-0 that saw Domi feed Nylander for his first goal of 2024-25.

    KEY STAT

    Sidney Crosby assisted on Letang's opener to become the 10th player in NHL history to register a combined 1,800 regular-season and playoffs points. 

    UP NEXT

    The Leafs continue a four-game homestand Wednesday when they host the Los Angeles Kings. The Penguins wrap up a three-game road trip Monday against the Montreal Canadiens.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2024.

