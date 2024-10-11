Parents across GTA warned by some private daycares that they may pull out of $10-a-day program
Parents at some private, for-profit daycares across the GTA are being warned that their fees could soon be doubling as operators consider pulling out of the national $10-a-day child-care program.
Andrew Bartucci told CP24.com this week that he was shocked and devastated to receive a letter from his son’s Bloor West Village daycare informing him that they are considering opting out of the Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care (CWELCC) program, the national $10-a-day program that has reduced parent fees by more than 50 per cent since it was implemented in 2022.
“The lists are so long and we finally found a daycare and we thought that the daycare was part of this program, the CWELCC program, which in itself was difficult to find,” he said.
“We were quite content with everything and how things are going and we were told that if anything, the fees would be going down as the program was rolled out.”
But in a letter from his daycare Teddy Bear Academy, which was shared with CP24, parents were told that due to “CWELCC’s most recent changes,” participation in the program is now in jeopardy and the operators warned that starting as early as January 2025, fees could increase “significantly.”
CP24.com has reached out to Teddy Bear Academy for comment about the letter but has not heard back.
“This information is being shared with you in advance and as a precaution, in the event alternative childcare arrangements may need to be explored in the coming months,” the letter read.
“We share your frustration with this uncertainty and thank you for your understanding and continued support.”
‘There is a big impact’
Currently, Bartucci said he and his wife pay about $1,000 a month for a spot for his 2.5-year-old son at the daycare.
He said with another child about to start daycare in a few months, their monthly daycare cost for both kids could skyrocket to more than $4,000 a month if the daycare drops out of the program.
“At that point, it’s not worth it for one of my wife or I to work. What message is that sending for my wife? Because she would probably be the one to stay home with the kids and she’s worked really hard to advance in her career,” he said.
“She has to put her career on hold.”
Bartucci said after speaking with other parents around the GTA, he learned that many others had received similar letters from their respective daycares.
“We’re all scratching our heads. We don’t know what’s going on,” he said.
“There’s not a lot of information that’s being shared, however, there’s a big impact to us and to all these families.”
A similar letter was sent out to parents with children at Oakville’s Little Kids Daycare Center.
In the letter, they are told that the current structure of CWELCC has made it difficult to “remain financially sustainable.”
The letter noted that the daycare may also need to opt out of CWELCC in the coming months.
“In its current form, the CWELCC program’s cost control framework places significant restrictions on how we can allocate funds, which limits our ability to invest in our center in ways that benefit the children, families, and staff,” the letter read.
“Additionally, the increasing level of control the government will have over our operations, including how we spend money, is making it more difficult for us to make improvements and decisions that ensure our daycare remains a vibrant, thriving, ‘home away from home’ environment for everyone.”
The letter went on to note that “no final decision” had been made.
“If we decide to opt out, we will be sure to give you ample notice and provide clear information about how this change may affect your fees and the services we provide,” it read.
“We understand the importance of transparency, and we welcome any questions or concerns you may have as we navigate this decision.”
In an email to CP24.com, Debbie Cunha, the CEO and owner of Little Kids Daycare Center, said the letter outlines the “many reasons why” they may have to pull out of CWELCC.
“There are many factors that are going to put my business and many other childcare centers at risk of closure,” she wrote.
Heather Kay, said that her two children attend Little Footsteps Daycare in the city’s west end and they too received a letter recently, warning that the centre may need to withdraw from CWELCC.
“My reaction to this was not really one of surprise. I think from the get-go when daycares were first enrolling in this program, there were a lot of questions for them. They felt the government had not really effectively communicated what the details of the program would be,” she told CTV News Toronto.
“To me there was always a potential risk that they would come back and tell us how the program was operating and it wasn’t suiting there needs.”
She said that she, and other parents, are struggling to reconcile conflicting narratives that have been put out by the daycare operator and the provincial government.
In August, the province announced a new funding structure that will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2025. Then-education minister Todd Smith said the changes would give operators more “flexibility” with how to allocate spending. The province also announced that it would be capping parent fees at $22 a day across Ontario starting in January.
“There is a disconnect here,” she said.
“As a parent, it is hard to sort of get to the bottom of what’s happening and the government is clearly telling a different story than the daycare operators.”
Non-profits generally positive about changes
Carolyn Ferns, the policy coordinator for the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care, said the province will be moving away from a revenue replacement model and implementing a cost-based funding formula starting in January.
She said many in the sector believe that switching to a cost-based funding formula will be much better for daycare operators.
In recent months, she said she has spoken about the changes with a number of non-profit operators, which make up more than 70 per cent of child care spaces in Ontario as the number of for-profit spaces has been capped at 30 per cent.
“Their reaction to this funding formula is very different,” Ferns said of non-profit operators, adding that they have been generally positive about the changes.
She said the funding formula provides “benchmark funding” that is based on the average cost in your region and then if the daycare’s costs are higher, a legacy top-up in offered to cover additional costs.
“Then on top of that, there’s also funding in lieu of profit or surplus,” Ferns said. “Those are things that I think most people would think are reasonable.”
‘It’s a complete takeover'
But Jacky Sheppard, a spokesperson for the Private Operators Group, which represents more than 950 private daycare operators in the province, said private, for-profit centres are asking the province to pause the implementation of the new funding formula.
“We were told that in January coming up… we will be switched to a cost-based program. Now that changes everything because now we’re not focusing on our quality and being able to make our own decisions. We’re now being controlled completely on what we spend and how we spend it,” she said in an interview with CP24.com.
“We’re having to make the kind of changes that no industry would take. It’s a complete takeover. It takes away all of our authority, it takes away all of this decision-making, and it really puts us into working for the government, which is not fair.”
The province also previously informed licensed operators in a memo that starting in 2025, centres not participating in CWELCC will lose out on regular funding that they previously received, including general operating, fee subsidy or wage enhancement grants.
The memo went on to note that families who currently receive fee subsidies will continue to receive them until their child leaves the provider or ages out.
Sheppard said while some operators will likely wait it out and see how the new funding formula impacts their business, others may pull out of the program and raise parent fees.
She noted that different regions have different deadlines for pulling out of CWELCC. In Toronto, she said, daycare operators need to notify the municipality by the end of October.
Sheppard added that a number of groups, including POG, the Ontario Association of Independent Childcare Centres, as well as the Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE), have been advocating for changes to the way the CWELCC program is being rolled out in the province and across the country.
“What we would like to have happen is this. We are simply asking for a pause, for a stop in the proceedings for January,” Sheppard said.
“Let’s stop. Keep doing what we’re doing now, the revenue-based, and let’s come back to the table and talk about how we can move forward.”
Province says Ottawa must provide more cash, flexibility
In an email to CP24.com, Ontario Education Minister Jill Dunlop said the province has “fought long and hard” to ensure parents get “the best deal” in relation to the national child-care program.
“As a mother of three, I understand what parents are going through,” she wrote.
“While we were able to secure a six-year $13.2-billion commitment from Ottawa, Ontario continues to deliver significantly more money, at $33.4 billion in child-care and early years education.”
She said she has spoke with daycare providers across Ontario about the issue, as well as parents and her federal counterpart, Jenna Sudds, the minister of families, children and social development.
“What is clear to me is that Ottawa must provide more funding, lift the cap on for-profit providers, and give more flexibility so that providers can cover their costs and create necessary spaces for parents,” Dunlop said.
Sudds responded that the provincial government signed an agreement and now has “a responsibility to families” to work with the federal government to make $10-a-day child care a reality by 2026.
In an email to CTV News this week, the minister accused the province of “dragging their feet” on releasing a new funding formula and further suggested that they are doing it again with respect to creating more child care spots.
“My focus is to hold Ontario accountable and get children off waitlists. Ontario has all the necessary funding they need, they just need to roll up their sleeves and get the job done, parents are counting on it,” she wrote.
“It’s easier to say lift the cap and give us more money instead of putting in the work themselves, but we weren’t elected to do what is easy, but rather what’s right.”
She noted that she recently met with Dunlop and “reiterated” the need for the province to create non-profit spaces.
“Research has consistently shown that non-for-profits provide higher quality child care because every dollar is reinvested directly in the workforce, the children, and the centres themselves,” she said.
“We have seen what happens when we privatize health care—it leads to increased costs, unequal access, and disparity in quality. It wouldn’t be fair to parents or our children to let the same happen with our national child care system.”
While it is clear more communication is needed between government and daycare operators, Kay said, parents need answers.
“Parents need clarity because this is coming as of January 1,” she said.
“You can’t switch your kids to a new daycare on a dime. It is not something that you do very quickly. It is very hard to find alterative types of care and so I think some level of communication and decision needs to happen quickly.”
With files from The Canadian Press
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
Bloc won't hold Liberals 'hostage' over seniors' benefits: cabinet minister
Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says the Liberals will not be 'held hostage' by the Bloc Quebecois' demand to expand Old Age Security to more seniors.
Government spending on flights for Canadians fleeing the Middle East unpopular, Nanos survey finds
Amid escalating violence in the Middle East, a majority of surveyed Canadians say they don't believe the costs associated with Canadians fleeing the region should be funded solely by the government.
What's behind the northern lights that dazzled the sky farther south than normal
Another in a series of unusually strong solar storms hitting Earth produced stunning skies full of pinks, purples, greens and blues farther south than normal, including into parts of Germany, the United Kingdom, New England and New York City.
How psilocybin, the psychedelic in mushrooms, may rewire the brain to ease depression, anxiety and more
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin, given in a therapeutic setting, can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, which typically does not respond to traditional antidepressants.
What's open and closed this Thanksgiving in Canada
Thanksgiving Day is a federal statutory holiday in Canada, and falls on Monday, Oct. 14 this year. Here's what to know about what is open this Monday.
As Hezbollah and Israel battle on the border, Lebanon's army watches from the sidelines
Since Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon, Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants have clashed along the border while the Lebanese army has largely stood on the sidelines.
Suspect threw coffee at woman’s vehicle then shot at her windshield: police
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly threw a coffee at a woman’s vehicle and then shot at her windshield following some sort of dispute that began at a Tim Hortons in Pickering on Friday morning.
Children and adults transported to a Pennsylvania hospital after ingesting 'toxic mushrooms'
Children and adults were transported to a hospital in Pennsylvania Friday night after being sickened by mushrooms, authorities said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
After wave of teen arrests tied to organized crime, experts say it's 'nothing new'
Parents of Quebec teenagers are worried that high schools are becoming "recruitment grounds" after police arrested a dozen teens it believes have ties to organized crime. But experts say it's nothing new and better prevention measures are needed.
-
Two men aged 18 and 20 arrested after deadly fire in Old Montreal
Montreal police have arrested two young adults in connection with the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that killed a mother and her young daughter.
-
Longueuil woman charged after 10-year-old boy scalded with boiling water
A woman from Montreal's South Shore appeared in court on Friday on charges of aggravated assault after allegedly scalding a 10-year-old boy with boiling water more than one week ago.
Ottawa
-
$90K worth of jewelry stolen from Manotick store, owner says
A Manotick business has been left stunned as thieves made off with $90,000 worth of jewelry.
-
OPP seize drugs, weapon at a residence in eastern Ontario, charge 28-year-old woman
A 28-year-old woman is facing charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Prescott, Ont. Thursday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Ottawa police investigating suspicious incident targeting children in Orleans
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged "possible" attempt to abduct a group of children in the Orleans area last weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
On Thanksgiving weekend, police remind drivers to keep their eyes on the road
Even on an average day, the intersection of Highway 17 at Highway 6 near Espanola is busy, but it’s especially steady on a Friday before a long weekend.
-
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
-
Bloc won't hold Liberals 'hostage' over seniors' benefits: cabinet minister
Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says the Liberals will not be 'held hostage' by the Bloc Quebecois' demand to expand Old Age Security to more seniors.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest kicks off
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest has officially begun! Here's what happened during Friday's big Bavarian celebration at Willkommen Platz.
-
Northern Lights put on another dazzling display in southern Ontario
The Northern Lights put on another spectacular show on Thursday night, with shades of blue, pink and green rippling across the night sky.
-
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scores first goal for Leafs
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scored his first goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.
London
-
London Knights christen new Canada Life Place with a win
The London Knights have christened the new Canada Life Place arena with a 5-4 win over the Barrie Colts.
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving in London
If you’re getting together with friends and family this long weekend, there are some things to keep in mind. Many offices, stores and businesses will be closed to mark the holiday. Here's what to know about what is open this Monday:
Windsor
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all of the top local stories from this week into one video.
-
'I remember yawning': Windsor man testifies in careless driving trial
A Windsor man testified in his careless driving trial in a Chatham-Kent courtroom on Friday.
-
University of Windsor board member seeks to pause controversial pro-Palestinian protest agreements
A University of Windsor board member is calling for a pause on controversial agreements made with pro-Palestinian protesters who occupied part of the campus earlier this year.
Barrie
-
OPP officer makes unusual discovery during traffic stop, driver charged
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
-
Man arrested after vehicle stolen in Midland
A Christian Island man is facing multiple charges in connection to the left of a vehicle in Midland.
-
Two charged after being found in vehicle allegedly impaired
A man and a woman are facing multiple charges after being found seemingly unconscious in a vehicle in Midland Friday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed online
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
-
Former Winnipeg teacher charged with voyeurism, child pornography offences after videos filmed in change room seized
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
-
'This is something special': Tec Voc Hornets taking Winnipeg high school football league by storm
Tec Voc has started 6-0 – leading the AAA division as the only undefeated team.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE: 'We were privileged to be friends with our sister': Family mourns murdered N.S. woman
More than a month after the murder of Nova Scotia woman Esther Jones, her family continues to grapple with the loss.
-
Thanksgiving weekend both wet and windy for the Maritimes
It's not the most auspicious Thanksgiving weather for the Maritimes as a series of low pressure systems and weather fronts move through the region bringing inclement weather.
-
Picture perfect pumpkins: Hantsport, N.S., woman’s designs delight, raise money for Alzheimer’s research
Since 2021, Cathy Dunbar has raised thousands for the Alzheimer Society of Nova Scotia with her sculpted pumpkins sold outside Stirling’s Farm Market in Greenwich, N.S.
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's school cell phone ban has been in place for one month. Here's how families and staff think it's going
CTV News Edmonton spoke with two families, as well as Edmonton's public and Catholic school divisions, about the first month of school with Alberta's school cellphone ban.
-
'Nobody deserves that': Mother wants answers after son's body found in police impound lot
A week ago today, Lita Pawliw was on the receiving end of a phone call no mother ever wants to get.
-
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi takes 'necessary' legal action against 3 people
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is taking legal action against three people he alleges spread inflammatory and libelous allegations about him.
Calgary
-
Man suffers multiple traumatic injuries after hit-and-run in Pineridge back alley
Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run in the northeast Calgary community of Pineridge that sent a man to hospital in serious condition.
-
Calgary Public Library locations closing due to cybersecurity breach
Calgary Public Library (CPL) locations will be closing early on Friday following a cyber attack.
-
Street-level or elevated tracks? Province reviewing options for Calgary's Green Line
As work on the Green Line gets ready to roll again, the biggest question about the LRT project continues to be about its route through Calgary's downtown.
Regina
-
Riders one win away from securing home playoff game
There is a lot on the line in Saturday’s matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions as a Rider win will secure them a home playoff game.
-
Here's a complete candidate list for Regina's upcoming civic, school board elections
Regina will vote for a new mayor, city council and public and separate school board trustees on Nov. 13.
-
Saskatchewan NDP releases $3.65 billion campaign platform
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party laid out its platform on Friday, ahead of the Oct. 28 provincial election.
Saskatoon
-
Leading Sask. provincial parties share plans to address homelessness crisis
The leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major political parties are sharing their plans to tackle the growing homelessness crisis.
-
Saskatchewan NDP releases $3.65 billion campaign platform
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party laid out its platform on Friday, ahead of the Oct. 28 provincial election.
-
Sask. woman develops app to help people lend and borrow personal items
A Prince Albert woman has developed an app that allows people to lend and borrow items from each other.
Vancouver
-
BC Conservative candidate under fire for comments about First Nations
With just over a week to go until election day, another BC Conservative candidate is coming under fire. This time, for comments about First Nations communities.
-
SOGI 123 reduces bullying, discrimination, UBC researchers say
New research is showing the positive impact SOGI 123 or sexual orientation and gender identity resources are having in schools across British Columbia.
-
Here’s why we are seeing the Northern Lights in Greater Vancouver
Greater Vancouver hosting multiple Northern Lights displays is part of a "very natural cycle", says UBC professor.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Conservative candidate under fire for comments about First Nations
With just over a week to go until election day, another BC Conservative candidate is coming under fire. This time, for comments about First Nations communities.
-
Rustad stands by B.C. Conservative candidates under fire, says voters can judge them
B.C. Conservatives Leader John Rustad says it will be up to voters to judge his party's candidates as he stood by a pair whose remarks on Indigenous and Muslim people drew condemnation from election rivals and other critics.
-
'It's beautiful': B.C. man invites strangers into his home for Thanksgiving dinner
James Taylor never expected to be walking home with a bag full of groceries he didn't buy.