What's open, closed, and what to do in Toronto over the Thanksgiving weekend

Here is a look at what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s on in the GTA during Thanksgiving weekend 2024:

What tourist attractions are open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday?

• Ripley’s Aquarium is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Royal Ontario Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Toronto Zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• The Art Gallery of Ontario is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Canada’s Wonderland is closed on Monday

• The CN Tower is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What grocery stores are open and closed?

Most grocery stores will be closed, with the exception of a few that will remain open, including:

• Loblaws (Maple Leaf Gardens)– Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Metro (College Park) – Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Select Farm Boy locations, including 100 Queens Quay E., 207 Queens Quay W., 777 Bay St., 81 St. Clair Ave. E. – Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• All GTA Eataly locations, including Yorkville, Sherway Gardens, and Shops at Don Mills (hours vary by location)

Beer/LCBO

• All Beer Stores and LCBO locations will be closed.

Pharmacies

• Many pharmacies will be closed but some, including select Shoppers Drug Mark and Rexall locations, will remain open.

What malls are open on Thanksgiving Monday?

• The Eaton Centre is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Pacific Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Markville Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Square One Shopping Centre is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed on Thanksgiving Monday

• Dufferin Mall

• Fairview Mall

• Scarborough Town Centre

• Sherway Gardens

• Shops at Don Mills

• Yorkdale Mall

What else is closed on Thanksgiving Monday?

• Toronto Public Library branches will not be open on Sunday or Monday

• Banks and government offices will not be open on Monday

• There will be no mail delivery on Monday

What changes will there be to the TTC and GO Transit on Thanksgiving Monday?

• Line 2 will be shut down on Saturday and Sunday between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations for planned track work. Shuttle buses will run and the stations will remain open.

• On Monday, the TTC will run on a holiday service schedule and GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

What will the weather be like over the long weekend?

While the long weekend will kick off with sunshine and a balmy daytime high of 22C on Friday, the warm weather isn’t expected to stick around for long. Sunny skies and a seasonable high of 16 C are in the forecast on Saturday and Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 14 C. On Monday, the temperature will drop off to a high of just 10 C. Showers are also possible on Sunday and Monday.

What events are happening in the GTA over the long weekend?

• Pumpkinfest is on all weekend at Downsview Park

• Several farms in the GTA are hosting fall events, including Forsythe Family Farms, Downey’s Farm Market, Brooks Farms, Pingle’s Farm Market, and Springridge Farm.

• The Toronto Maple Leafs home-opener will be held at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

• The Woodbridge Fall Fair is on at the Woodbridge Fair Grounds at 100 Porter Avenue in Vaughan.