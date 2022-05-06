Gas prices have reached a new record across the GTA. Here is how much drivers will be paying

Gas prices have officially reached a new record high across the Greater Toronto Area.

At midnight the average price of a litre of regular gasoline rose another four cents to 194.9.

However, at least one station was advertising gas for 192.9 cents per litre.

Regardless, it tops the previous record of 190.9 cents per litre that was first set back on March 10.

Drivers are unlikely to get relief anytime soon, either.

In fact, Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague told CP24 earlier this week that he expects gas prices to continue to rise, likely topping $2 a litre by the Victoria Day long weekend.

The expected rise is largely attributed to the war in the Ukraine as well as the European Union’s recent decision to cease Russian gas imports by the end of the year.

“This is going to get a lot more painful and it is going to be a lot more long-lasting. There really isn’t anything in sight that would cause these prices to drop,” McTeague said on Wednesday. “It is a very serious situation, it is going to continue to add inflationary pressures on everything and I think it is high time we started to take this issue seriously; not just inflation but energy affordability in particular.”

Gas prices have risen by about 50 per cent since last May, when drivers were paying around $1.30 per litre to fill up.

Against this backdrop city staff have recommended increasing the metre rate for taxis by $1 but the change still needs to be approved by city council later this month.

Speaking with CP24 at an Etobicoke gas station on Friday morning, one taxi driver said that he has been hit hard by the steep increase in gas prices and is now paying about $45 a day at the pumps.

“I am just surviving,” he said.