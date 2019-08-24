

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Four people sustained non-life threatening injuries in a shooting in the city’s Glen Park neighbourhood overnight and the hunt is now on for three suspects who were seen fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Police say that they were initially called to a parking lot in the vicinity of Glencairn and Marlee avenues for a report of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers located two shooting victims. Police say that after about two hours went by they then received a call from a third victim who said that he was hiding in a portable washroom in the area.

That victim was then located with a gunshot wound and taken to hospital for treatment.

At some point, a fourth victim from the shooting also made their own way to hospital.

Police say that officers are currently canvassing the surrounding neighbourhood for witnesses and surveillance footage as they attempt to piece together what happened.

“It is a large crime scene. It happened outdoors in a parking lot and it does appear like a number of shots were fired at the scene,” Insp. Jim Gotell told CP24. “I am not prepared to say how many shots were fired because we are in the initial stages of our investigation and that information will change as we process the scene but we are looking at a large crime scne.

Police say that at least one bullet went through an apartment window in the area and there is some “collateral damage” to vehicle as well.

No suspect descriptions have been released so far.