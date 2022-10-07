Former CP24 on air personality files human rights complaint against Bell Media

A long-time Toronto media personality is filing a human rights complaint against Bell Media, alleging racism, sexism and discrimination within the workplace.

In a complaint to the Canadian Human Rights Commission, former CP24 personality Patricia Jaggernauth claims she was “treated as a token and a commodity” and was repeatedly passed over for promotions and full-time employment.

In a statement, Jaggernauth’s lawyer Kathryn Marshall said that the former on air personality is “relieved to finally be telling her story.”

“We look forward to holding Bell accountable for this egregious, systematic and discriminatory conduct. We will have more to say later,” she said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Bell Media also provided a statement.

“We do not comment on matters involving current or former staff members but can confirm that Bell Media takes allegations of any potential discrimination very seriously and are committed to a safe, inclusive and respectful work environment where employees can thrive,” it reads. “If a matter is brought to our attention where an employee did not feel adequately supported a process is triggered to review and address when required.”

CP24 and CTV News Toronto are both divisions of Bell Media.