Former Blue Jay Devon Travis chooses free agency instead of trip to minors
Toronto Blue Jays' Devon Travis hits a solo home run off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 11:17AM EST
TORONTO – Former Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis has declined his assignment to triple-A Buffalo and elected to become a free agent.
Injuries have troubled Travis for years. He has been out of the big leagues since 2018 when he played a career-high 103 games.
Travis missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing surgery on his left knee.
The native of Palm Beach., Fla., played 50 games in 2017 before suffering a season-ending right knee injury.
Acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers in 2014, Travis made his major-league debut the following season and became just the fourth player in Blue Jays history to hit a home run in his first career game.
Travis has a career average of .274 with 35 home runs and 153 RBIs over four seasons with Toronto.