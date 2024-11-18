Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Ticket scam west of Toronto costs 40 people more than $70K

Dozens of people in Halton Region are out tens of thousands of dollars after buying fake or nonexistent tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dates in Toronto, police say.

In a news release issued Monday, police said they started receiving complaints about undelivered tickets on Nov. 14, the first date of Swift’s six-show run.

Investigators say they’re aware of at least 40 such incidents, with the victims losing more than a total of $70,000.

All 40 transactions involved the same “vendor” police said.

CTV News previously reported that roughly 400 people, many of whom reside in Burlington, Ont., lost a total of $300,000 after they tried to buy tickets for the concerts, but never received them.

Halton police said the two series of alleged ticket frauds are related and that its financial crimes unit is investigating. No arrests have been made at this point.

“Residents are asked to use extreme caution when purchasing tickets and be aware of potential frauds and scams,” police said in a news release.

Last week, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre said it’s heard from 190 people who’ve lost money trying to get tickets to the shows. A spokesperson for the agency said most victims are solicited through compromised accounts of someone they know.

Swift performed to three sold-out crowds at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. She’s set to perform three more times in the city later this week before closing out her Eras Tour in Vancouver in early December.

With files from Kamil Karamali and The Canadian Press