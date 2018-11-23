

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





York Region’s Police Chief says he is frustrated and disappointed after five drivers were arrested Thursday night for impaired driving.

The arrests were made on the second day of York Regional Police’s Enhanced Festive Season R.I.D.E. campaign.

“I find it so frustrating that despite our many efforts to educate drivers on the dangers of impaired driving, in addition to our highly-publicized enforcement efforts, people continue to drive while impaired,” York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said in a statement issued Friday morning.

According to police, one of the five drivers arrested Thursday evening was involved in a collision in Newmarket around 10 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene of the four-vehicle collision near Yonge Street and Mulock Drive, they found a man standing on the roadway. The man, police said, smelled of alcohol and was swaying back and forth.

Police said the man’s breath test showed that his alcohol levels were twice the legal limit.

A 27-year-old from Uxbridge was subsequently charged with impaired driving, over 80 and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police said they have laid more than 1,200 charges in 2018 related to impaired-related driving. They also said that five people have lost their lives due to collisions in which alcohol or drug impairment were contributing factors.

“Every day and night, innocent lives are put at risk when people who have consumed alcohol or used drugs choose to get behind the wheel of a vehicle,” Jolliffe said. “This can no longer be tolerated.”

York Regional Police kicked off their Enhanced Festive Season R.I.D.E. campaign on Wednesday. Officers will be patrolling the roads every day and night until New Year’s Day conducting spot checks and watching for suspected impaired drivers.

“We all must take responsibility to prevent the loss of life on our roads due to impaired driving,” Jolliffe said.