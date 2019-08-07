Female airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after Uxbridge crash
The scene of a crash in Uxbridge is seen. (CTV News Toronto)
Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 7:56AM EDT
One female has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Uxbridge.
The crash occurred on Sandford Road at around 7 a.m.
Police say a female occupant of a vehicle involved in the collision was taken to a Toronto hospital via air ambulance for treatment.
Durham Regional Police’s traffic services unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Police say Sandford Road is closed between Concession Road 2 and York Durham Line for the police investigation.