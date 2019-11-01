

Brian Weatherhead, CTV News Toronto





Whiskers were flying as the cold winds of autumn hit the newly shaved faces of Toronto’s emergency personnel.

Police, fire and ambulance workers kicked off this years’ Movember campaign with a “clean slate” shave at the Toronto Fire Academy.

“My top lip’s a little cold,” Toronto Fire Service’s Jahmeek Murray Taylor said after losing his moustache Friday morning. Taylor and his colleagues are beginning the annual Movember fundraiser for men’s health.

“Men need to know it’s ok to ask for help,” Movember Canada Country Director Todd Minerson said.

“There’s simple things you can do to help men live longer.”

A few photos from the @MovemberCA shave-down kickoff event with @TorontoPolice & @TorontoMedics colleagues earlier today. We hope you’ll support our month-long effort in support of men’s health initiatives at our #Movember team page here: https://t.co/kYzmD1p4D4 ����✌️#Toronto pic.twitter.com/lhC9uEAJNZ — Toronto Firefighters (@TPFFA) November 1, 2019

Some of those things include regular prostate and testicular exams and a focus on maintaining good mental health. The annual Movember charitable drive raises money to fund innovative, breakthrough research in these areas.

“Men are dying, on average, six years younger than women and a large part of that is because there’s that heavy stigma around men. That it’s not ok to talk about your emotions or what’s going on in your life and we’re trying to get rid of that stigma,” Movember Canada’s Sam Wilson said.

Movember fundraising initiatives will continue globally all this month as men put down theri razors for charity.