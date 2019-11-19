Drive-by shooting in Scarborough leaves man injured
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Agincourt. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 5:37AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 19, 2019 8:33AM EST
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Scarborough that left one man seriously injured.
According to police, a man was inside an SUV near Sheppard and Midland avenues when he was shot by a suspect driving by in another car.
The suspect fled the scene and the victim was found with seriously but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any information about possible suspects.