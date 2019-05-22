Before the Raptors evened up the series on Tuesday night, their team ambassador was gifted a pricey piece of branded fashion.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri presented Drake with a sport coat from clothing maker Garrison Bespoke, worth an estimated $739,000 ($550,000 USD).

The custom-made coat contains 235 hand set diamonds hand embroidered into the shape of Drake's OVO owl logo on one side and a 1.2 carat diamond lapel pin on the other. Both the eyes of the owl logo are also 1.2 carat diamonds. The diamonds were artificially grown by carbon neutral diamond maker, Diamond Foundry.

The fabric is 100-year-old archival "jersey cloth" sourced from the house of Dormeiul in France by designer Michael Nguyen, owner of Garrison Bespoke. He said the coat is "the perfect representation of innovative, luxurious, and extremely personalized tailoring."

The Raptors didn't pay for that

As global ambassador to the Raptors, Drake has received a jacket from Garrison in each of the last five years since filling the role. Earlier reports suggested that the coat had been a gift from the team.

Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment were clear in pointing out that they did not pay $769,000 for a coat and that the gift came from Garrison.

"Every fan has found their own way to express their support, and Garrison's, with their jacket for Drake, is certainly unique and memorable," said David Haggith from MLSE.

The presentation is usually on Drake night during the regular season.

It's good to be Drake

The gift from the Raptors comes on the same week that video surfaced of Drake's new private jet.

A video posted to Instagram by a friend of Drakes shows the lavish interior of the Boeing 767. The jetliner features wood paneling, striped carpet, plush wrap around couches detailed with gold seat belts, tables, a private cabin and a private bedroom.

“Air Drake” likely has plenty of closet space to hang his new jacket, too.