TORONTO
Toronto

    • Double-duty Danny Jansen plays for both teams in one MLB game. Here's how

    Share

    BOSTON -- Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first player in major league history to appear in the same game for both teams when he took the field for Boston on Monday in the resumption of a rain-delayed game he started for Toronto in June.

    Jansen was in the Blue Jays' lineup at catcher and batting in the second inning on June 26 when the game was suspended. He was traded to the Red Sox last month, and on Monday he took his position behind the plate as a pinch-hitter Daulton Varsho struck out to complete the at-bat that Jansen started.

    An authenticator was on hand to tag all of Jansen's equipment, and the Baseball Hall of Fame said it requested the scorecard from official scorer Bob Ellis. Ellis was also working the game when it started in June.

    "This scorecard will be a great tool to document and illustrate this history, showing Danny Jansen's name on both teams," Hall spokesman John Shestakofsky said.

    When the ballpark opened to fans, the scoreboards were showing Jansen at bat for the Blue Jays -- complete with a picture of him in his Toronto cap. Before the first pitch, the umpires held an extended conversation at home with the coaches who brought out some of the weirdest lineup cards in baseball history.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Harris and Trump squabble over muted mics at upcoming debate

    The campaigns of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are arguing in advance of their high-stakes Sept. 10 debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News