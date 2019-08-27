

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A dog was fatally shot as officers investigated a “suspicious person” in Brampton on Tuesday morning.

Peel Regional Police said officers were involved in an interaction with a man, who was standing outside of a home near Chinguacousy Road and Williams Parkway with a dog, at around 5 a.m.

According to officers, the dog “became aggressive towards police” at the time. The dog was then subsequently shot and pronounced dead.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

- C/R 5:15am

- Chinguacousy Rd / Williams Pkwy #Brampton

- man outside a home with a dog#PRP attended & during interacting with the male, dog became aggressive towards police

- the dog was shot & is deceased

- Adult male arrested, charges pending

- 190313993 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) August 27, 2019

Speaking shortly after the incident, a neighbour said her family heard the dog barking before shots were fired.

“There was a dog barking and we heard a police officer because our window was open and he kept saying ‘get down, get down’ but unfortunately I guess the person didn’t get down so three shots were fired and then we later heard the person getting detained,” Giselle said.

“Maybe about 20 minutes later I saw a man and he was arrested and later put into an ambulance.”

Officers said the man was taken into police custody and has since been charged with trespass by night and mischief.