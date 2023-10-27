TORONTO
Toronto

    • Decades-old Toronto temperature record nearly broken today

    It may be late October, but Toronto almost broke a 23-year-old temperature record for Oct. 27.

    Morning showers eased by noon, CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Friday morning, and would have made for a high of 23 degrees C. 

    As of 7 p.m., the highest Toronto’s temperature reached was 22.6 C, just shy of breaking the record that has been unseen since 2000 when it was a tenth of a degree warmer, according to publicly available data from Environment Canada.

    Friday’s high of 23 C would have marked the third temperature record set in the city this month.

    On Oct. 3 and 4, the city saw consecutive weather records broken amid a fall heat wave.

    Coulter said Friday night will see cloud cover and scattered showers with a mild low of 13C.

    Temperatures will continue to drop over the weekend ahead of what should be a chilly Halloween night.

