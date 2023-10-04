Toronto unofficially breaks over 70-year temperature record

Toronto unofficially broke a temperature record on Wednesday for a second consecutive day. The last time it was this hot in the city on Oct. 4 was 72 years ago.

Environment Canada has not officially announced the record-breaking day yet, but temperatures reached 27.5 C at Toronto Pearson International Airport, a high unseen since 1951 when the weather agency recorded 27.2 C.

Just a day earlier, Toronto broke a heat record of 29 C, surpassing the previous historic high of 27 C set for Oct. 3 back in 2001.

These temperatures are among the hottest ever recorded in October. To put it in perspective, the hottest October day ever recorded was when it hit 31.8 C on Oct. 1, 2019, CP24 meteorologist Chris Potter said.

More unseasonal weather is predicted for Thursday, with the national weather agency forecasting a high of 26 C, feeling like 29 C with humidity.

“It all has to come to an end unfortunately. It was inevitable. We all knew it was just a matter of time. It will be gradual at first but very noticeable as we get into the weekend and then early next week,” Potter said.

"We will basically see temperatures more than cut in half and go from unseasonably warm to unseasonably cool."

Fall temperatures will arrive just in time for Thanksgiving weekend. Environment Canada is projecting rain and a high of 14 C on Saturday in Toronto with a daytime high plunging down to 12 C on Sunday and Monday.