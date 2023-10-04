Toronto unofficially breaks over 70-year temperature record
Toronto unofficially broke a temperature record on Wednesday for a second consecutive day. The last time it was this hot in the city on Oct. 4 was 72 years ago.
Environment Canada has not officially announced the record-breaking day yet, but temperatures reached 27.5 C at Toronto Pearson International Airport, a high unseen since 1951 when the weather agency recorded 27.2 C.
Just a day earlier, Toronto broke a heat record of 29 C, surpassing the previous historic high of 27 C set for Oct. 3 back in 2001.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
These temperatures are among the hottest ever recorded in October. To put it in perspective, the hottest October day ever recorded was when it hit 31.8 C on Oct. 1, 2019, CP24 meteorologist Chris Potter said.
More unseasonal weather is predicted for Thursday, with the national weather agency forecasting a high of 26 C, feeling like 29 C with humidity.
“It all has to come to an end unfortunately. It was inevitable. We all knew it was just a matter of time. It will be gradual at first but very noticeable as we get into the weekend and then early next week,” Potter said.
"We will basically see temperatures more than cut in half and go from unseasonably warm to unseasonably cool."
Fall temperatures will arrive just in time for Thanksgiving weekend. Environment Canada is projecting rain and a high of 14 C on Saturday in Toronto with a daytime high plunging down to 12 C on Sunday and Monday.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal MP sides with Conservatives on failed motion to 'repeal all carbon taxes'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's latest unsuccessful attempt to call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to repeal his carbon pricing system has secured the support of one Liberal MP.
Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake
In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.
Premier Wab Kinew: From rapper to reporter to Manitoba's top political office
Rap artist. Journalist. Economics student. Premier. Wab Kinew's path as a young man, including several brushes with the law and some convictions, did not appear a likely path to becoming the first First Nations premier of a province.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records
Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.
Veterans' headstones vandalized in Fredericton cemetery
It’s been more than a week since a number of headstones in the veterans’ section of a Fredericton cemetery were vandalized and still no leads on who was behind it.
BREAKING Rail outage that stranded Via, GO Train, other passengers caused by software upgrade: CN
The massive outage on Canadian National Railway Co. lines that delayed thousands of Toronto-area commuters during the evening rush hour Tuesday can be traced to a software upgrade, the company says.
Canadian public libraries played an important role during the pandemic: report
A new report finds that Canadian public libraries were national assets in providing access to knowledge and health to communities during the pandemic, according to the Canadian Urban Institute and Canadian Urban Libraries Council.
Cloud of $20 bills causes disturbance in southeast Calgary
Some say it can't buy happiness while Pink Floyd says it's the root of all evil, but money did cause some excitement in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood Tuesday.
Montreal
-
SQ targets 'grandparent scam' gang in Montreal conning elderly people in the U.S.
A task force headed by Quebec provincial police is targeting a criminal organization specializing in 'grandparent' fraud, preying predominately on elderly people in the United States.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Temperature hits 29 degrees in Montreal, breaks record
Quebecers got smacked with a heavy dose of sun and heat this week as temperatures rose to record heights. In Montreal, the mercury rose to over 29 degrees on Wednesday, breaking a 2005 record.
-
Quebec slow to improve public services for Indigenous people, says ombudsman
The Quebec government has failed to implement most of the recommendations in a landmark report that found Indigenous people suffered systemic discrimination when accessing public services, the province's ombudsman said Wednesday.
London
-
'I am a white nationalist': accused in fatal truck attack in London penned his own manifesto
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is on trial for four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.
-
'Don’t foresee large mandatory restrictions': MLHU provides fall preview with increasing COVID cases
COVID cases are on the rise across the province, but the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is not expecting any restrictions.
-
73 year old from London dies in single-vehicle crash
A 73-year-old individual from London has died after a single-vehicle crash in Middlesex Centre on Wednesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Paris, Ont. family says vehicle stolen using key fob copying technology
A family in Paris, Ont. is without a vehicle after they woke up Tuesday morning to find it was no longer parked in the driveway.
-
Two people arrested for alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall
Waterloo regional police say two males have been arrested in connection to an alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall.
-
Park users question continued closure of Roos Island
More than five months after the City of Kitchener shut down access to Roos Island in Victoria Park, the area remains closed to the public – and some park users are frustrated.
Northern Ontario
-
Historic Manitoulin Island ferry being towed away for recycling
A historic ferry that has been moored on Manitoulin Island for nearly 50 years after being decommissioned in 1974 is being towed away Wednesday to be recycled and there is mixed reaction from residents.
-
Timmins police investigating fatal parking lot explosion
An explosion that killed one person in a hotel parking lot in Timmins on Tuesday night is under investigation and has displaced several people.
-
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
Ottawa
-
Ontario 'asking questions' about Ottawa clinic charging membership fee, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says the Ontario government and Ministry of Health will shut down any clinic charging for services covered by OHIP, as a clinic in Ottawa's south end is under scrutiny for charging a $400 membership fee to access a nurse practitioner.
-
Condo sales drop in Ottawa
A report from Re/Max says condominium sales fell in all but two of Canada's seven largest markets compared to last year. The latest numbers from the Ottawa Real Estate Board indicate condo sales are down 16.1 per cent.
-
Ottawa school bus authority appoints interim operations manager
The organization that oversees school bus service for tens of thousands of students in Ottawa has appointed an interim manager, as the Ontario NDP call on the Ontario government to expedite the approval of medical reports for potential bus drivers to fill the driver shortage in Ottawa.
Windsor
-
City of Windsor set to expand 311 services
The City of Windsor is set to expand its 311 service to help support residents and businesses who come across issues affected by homelessness.
-
Boil water advisory lifted for Wheatley area following treatment plant fire
Chatham-Kent Public Health has lifted a boil water advisory that has been in effect for weeks following a fire at the Wheatley water treatment plant.
-
'I am a white nationalist': accused in fatal truck attack in London penned his own manifesto
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is on trial for four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.
Barrie
-
Young fans get up close with Toronto Maple Leafs in Gravenhurst
Students in Gravenhurst got to get up close and personal with some of their favourite Toronto Maple Leafs players on Wednesday as the NHL team hit the ice to practice at a local arena.
-
Woman says 'system failed' her family in Collingwood man's murder case
Jamie-Lynn Brennan left the Barrie courthouse frustrated on Wednesday, accusing the police of not doing enough to prevent the death of her uncle despite her multiple calls for help.
-
Suspects wanted for pouring gasoline on driveway and damaging cars at Barrie home
Police in Barrie are investigating after two suspects allegedly damaged cars, spray-painted private property and attempted to set a fire at a residence.
Atlantic
-
How tropical storm Philippe will impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The official forecast cone issued for tropical storm Philippe by the U.S. National Hurricane Center shifted significantly to the west on Wednesday.
-
After critical report, N.S. promises to fine ambulance company for poor service
A Nova Scotia Health Department official says the government will fine the province's ambulance service if it fails to meet performance standards for response times.
-
Cost of groceries puts damper on Thanksgiving
According to Dalhousie University food distribution professor Sylvain Charlebois, this year’s Thanksgiving dinner will be a lot more expensive than last year.
Calgary
-
Police investigating alleged sexual assault of student, 16, at Lethbridge high school
Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving a 16-year-old student at a Lethbridge high school.
-
Owner charged after dog attack leaves pregnant woman injured and her dog dead
A dog owner has been charged following an attack that left a pregnant woman injured and her dog dead.
-
Boy in critical condition after being found in Airdrie, Alta., pond
RCMP say a four-year-old boy is in hospital in Calgary after he was found a pond in the city of Airdrie on Tuesday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Ottawa puts more money toward studying possible Winnipeg landfill search
The families of two slain First Nations women whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill say they have renewed hope after Manitoba's provincial election and the federal government's commitment of $740,000 toward further assessing the scope of a search.
-
What Wab Kinew has planned for health-care, homelessness and the landfill search
One day after Wab Kinew’s historic win, the premier designate spoke to the media about his plans for health-care, homelessness and searching the Prairie Green Landfill.
-
Manitoba Tory cabinet minister denounces right-wing pivot in election campaign
A Manitoba cabinet minister defeated in Tuesday's provincial election says the Progressive Conservative party she has served for years took a hard-right pivot during the election campaign, and now needs to address an identity crisis.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE Thousands gather to mourn fallen B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien at regimental funeral
Mourners lined the streets of Langley, B.C., on Wednesday to pay their respects to Const. Rick O'Brien as the slain RCMP officer was honoured with a regimental funeral.
-
B.C. court dismisses sexual assault lawsuit against CSIS over lack of jurisdiction
The B.C. Supreme Court has dismissed a sexual assault and harassment lawsuit from a former employee of Canada's spy agency, on the grounds that it lacked jurisdiction in the case.
-
BC SPCA slams 'infuriating' disregard for animal welfare after seizing dogs and cats from repeat offender
The BC SPCA says it has seized 11 animals from a person with a history of cruelty charges and lifetime bans on owning animals in other provinces.
Edmonton
-
Caught on camera: Edmonton restaurant worker robbed at gunpoint
Police in Edmonton asked for help Wednesday to identify a man who robbed a restaurant with a silver handgun six months earlier.
-
'Bear attack bad': Alberta couple identified as pair killed in grizzly attack
A family member of the couple killed by a grizzly bear in the wilderness of Banff National Park says he knew something was wrong as soon as he received a call with a message from their satellite device.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in shooting death outside Edmonton shelter
A murder charge has been laid in connection with a death outside the Hope Mission's Herb Jamieson Centre in January.