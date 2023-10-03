Toronto breaks temperature record amid fall heat wave

Toronto saw record-breaking heat today as the city continues to experience unseasonably warm temperatures for the start of fall.

The city is currently sitting at 29 C, the highest daytime high on record for Oct. 3. Tuesday's temperature surpasses the previous record of 27 C set in 2001 and is well above the historic average high of 17 C.

Thanks to humid conditions, the temperature in Toronto today feels closer to the low-to-mid 30s, a heat wave more typical of the dog days of summer than the beginning of fall.

More hot and humid weather is expected on Wednesday, with the national weather agency calling for a near-identical forecast to Tuesday’s.

The warm weather won't last for much longer as autumn is expected to arrive in time for the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Toronto will see rain and a high of 14 C on Saturday. The temperature is expected to drop even further on Sunday and Monday, with Environment Canada calling for a high of 12 C on both days.