Video appears to show armed suspect attempting to carjack several drivers in Toronto's east end

New video footage circulating on social media appears to show a suspect unsuccessfully attempting to carjack several vehicles at gunpoint in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday evening.

It happened near Dundas Street East and River Street at around 7:30 p.m.

In a 16-second video, which was posted by 6ixBuzzTV, a man is seen standing in the path of a red hatchback while pointing a firearm at its driver.

The footage then appears to show the suspect firing a shot in the direction of the driver, who eventually exits the vehicle.

The motorist manages to make their way towards the rear passenger side of their car as the suspect runs with their gun drawn towards a white-coloured vehicle behind them.

He is then seen trying, albeit unsuccessfully, to open the door of that vehicle.

The video footage comes as police continue to investigate a number of carjackings and shootings believed to be linked to the same suspect.

In a news release earlier on Thursday, police said that they are investigating six carjackings and attempted carjackings that occurred within minutes of one another on Wednesday night in the city’s east end, prior to a suspect’s arrest in a nearby parking lot.

The first incident happened after the suspect was seen was walking in the roadway armed with a gun, police say. It is alleged that he approached a vehicle that was stopped at a red light and tried to open the door. The suspect then allegedly fired his weapon, striking and seriously injuring the driver.

Police say that the same suspect then approached another vehicle on the road and tried opening the door. He also allegedly fired his gun but “narrowly missed” striking the driver, they say.

They allege that the same suspect then approached two more vehicles and once again unsuccessfully tried opening the doors.

Investigators say that it wasn’t until the fifth vehicle that the suspect was able to get the driver to exit by pointing his firearm at them.

The suspect drove away from the area in that vehicle, police said.

A short time later, he pulled into a parking lot in the Studio District, near Lake Shore Boulevard East and Carlaw Avenue.

Police said the suspect exited his vehicle, took out a handgun, and approached another vehicle and demanded that the driver hand over the keys.

Several officers rushed to that area and intercepted the suspect, who then abandoned the stolen vehicle and started running away. He was found a short distance away and arrested, they said.

Police said that a loaded handgun was also found at the scene.

Toronto police are on the scene of a carjacking and shooting in the east end on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.

At this point, it is unclear which of the incidents is depicted in the video circulating on social media.

Troy Dennis Ledrew, 29, of no fixed address, is facing 27 charges, including two counts of attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, theft of motor vehicle involving violence, and aggravated assault. The accused has also been charged with failing to comply with probation and undertaking. He appear in bail court on Thursday. His next court date is on Friday. A sketch of Troy Dennis Ledrew from a Nov. 28 bail court appearance. (Alexandra Newbould)

Police say further investigation has found that he was wanted by the OPP for a similar carjacking and shooting on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Tuesday morning. That incident happened in the eastbound lanes near Dixie Road.

Provincial police said more than 10 drivers reported that their vehicles had been hit by gunshots shortly after 5 p.m.

Ledrew also allegedly stole a vehicle from a motorist on the highway to flee. It was later found abandoned in Etobicoke.

Peel and Toronto police are at a gas station in Etobicoke where a man was found shot on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (CTV Toronto)

Suspect has criminal history

Ledrew’s arrest brought an end to a short-lived crime spree that had alarmed Toronto residents.

Court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto have since revealed that he had previously faced charges for fraud, robbery, and breach of probation. The most recent charge for breaching probation was filed in May.

“It’s ridiculous. These JPs (Justices of the Peace) and these judges, they have to start keeping people in jail,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said following an unrelated event on Thursday morning.

“Who puts people on bail after shooting up the streets? … We need tough judges and tough JPs when it comes to crime. People are fed up with it.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to reporters on Nov. 28 in Mississauga.

The head of Toronto’s police union concurred in an interview with CP24, adding that his members are “frustrated” after learning that the person allegedly behind the carjackings and shootings had previous brushes with the law.