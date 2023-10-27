Decades-old Toronto temperature record could be broken today

It may be late October, but Toronto could potentially break a 23-year-old temperature record today.

Morning showers are set to ease by noon, CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Friday morning, and will make way for a high of 23 degrees C.

If that happens, Toronto will have recorded a temperature unseen since 2000, when it was 22.7 C, according to publically available data from Environment Canada.

Friday’s high of 23 C would mark the third temperature record set in the city this month.

On Oct. 3 and 4, the city saw consecutive weather records broken amid a fall heat wave.

Coulter said Friday night will see cloud cover and scattered showers with a mild low of 13C.

Temperatures will continue to drop over the weekend ahead of what should be a chilly Halloween night.