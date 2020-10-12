HAMILTON -- Police say the deaths of a woman and her adult son in their Hamilton home over the Thanksgiving long weekend are the result of "a tragic set of events" and have been deemed not suspicious.

Officers responded to a residence on Tragina Avenue South, near Main Street East and Kenilworth Avenue on Sunday night.

At the time, police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman and her adult son.

On Monday morning, police said the homicide unit had taken over the case. But the next day investigators confirmed that the deaths were not suspicious.

"With the autopsies complete, Hamilton Police have now concluded the deaths are non-suspicious. These were a tragic set of events and the investigation has been concluded," investigators said in a news release issued late Tuesday morning.

"The names of the deceased will not be released."

The cause of the deaths has also not been released.

CP24 spoke to a resident in the area on Monday who said the street was filled with first responders Sunday night.

“We saw a number of police cruisers come through really quickly and we were wondering what’s going on? And then the whole street was lit up and totally closed off. It was just super close to us,” Paul Cipolla said.

One neighbour, who identified himself as Dallas, said he was shocked to hear about the incident.

“It’s something you definitely don’t expect. I’ve met them a few times. We’ve been over there talking to them, they have a dog, we have a dog as well. We’ve gone on play dates and nothing’s ever seemed different or anything like that,” he said.