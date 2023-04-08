Cyclist struck by TTC streetcar in Toronto

The scene of a collision between a Toronto Transit Commission street car and a cyclist on April 8, 2023 near Dundas and Dufferin streets can be seen above. (CP24) The scene of a collision between a Toronto Transit Commission street car and a cyclist on April 8, 2023 near Dundas and Dufferin streets can be seen above. (CP24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pope Francis returns to public eye for Easter vigil Mass

Pope Francis returned to public view on Saturday, presiding over Easter vigil Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, a day after unseasonably chilly weather in Rome convinced the recently ailing pontiff to skip Good Friday's nighttime procession at the Colosseum.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton