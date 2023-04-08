Cyclist struck by TTC streetcar in Toronto

A cyclist has reportedly been hit by a streetcar in Little Portugal in Toronto Saturday afternoon.

A tweet issued by the Toronto Police Service said the service received a report that a cyclist had been struck by a TTC streetcar at approximately 1:15 p.m. in the area of Dundas and Dufferin streets.

The cyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries, TPS said.

The intersection of Dundas and Dufferin has been shut down for investigation. It is expected to open shortly, police said in an update.