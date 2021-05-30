TORONTO -- Fire crews continue to battle a blaze that broke out at a restaurant in Mississauga, Ont. Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to a Paramount Fine Foods restaurant at the Erin Mills Town Centre in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Erin Mills Parkway just after 6 p.m.

Viewer video shows visible flames on the roof of the restaurant as heavy smoke billows out.

When crews arrived, they entered the structure and began an offensive attack. But due to unfavourable conditions at the time, they were forced to retreat.

"It was high heat conditions, low visibility, high smoke. It became untenable inside. And the incident commanders pulled the crews outside," Mississauga Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi told CP24.

"So, we moved to a defensive attack. You'll see multiple aerial trucks behind me. We have four ladders up plus a deck gun going right now."

Rizzi said shortly after crews were pulled out of the restaurant, the roof collapsed.

The firefighters were able to do a primary search, she said, and an all-clear was called.

There was an unknown number of workers inside the restaurant at the time, Rizzi said, adding that they had 'little awareness' of the situation as the fire was above the drop ceiling and in the roof.

An individual passing by the restaurant who saw the roof on fire ran inside and alerted staff, she said.

The cause and origin of the blaze have not been determined.

Rizzi said a fire investigator is at the scene, and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified as the damage caused by the blaze is estimated to be over $500,000.

"Obviously, they're going to investigate the origin and cause, so I won't be speaking any further about what it may or may not have been caused by," she said.

As of 8:30 p.m., the fire is still not under control.

"Normally, the next phase would be our overhaul phase, but because of structural instability, we may not be able to get our firefighters inside to check for hotspots," Rizzi said.

"At this point in time, we're going to be here for several hours more."