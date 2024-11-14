1 man dead after double stabbing at City Place: Toronto police

A man is dead and another is in hospital following a double stabbing at a condo in the City Place area, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way around 12:45 a.m., Toronto police said, after two men reportedly stabbed each other in an argument.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported two adults to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One of them was subsequently pronounced dead, police said.

More details to come…