1 man dead after double stabbing at City Place: Toronto police

Police respond to a fatal stabbing at a condo in the City Place area Thursday November 14, 2024. (Courtney Heels /CP24) Police respond to a fatal stabbing at a condo in the City Place area Thursday November 14, 2024. (Courtney Heels /CP24)
A man is dead and another is in hospital following a double stabbing at a condo in the City Place area, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way around 12:45 a.m., Toronto police said, after two men reportedly stabbed each other in an argument.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported two adults to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One of them was subsequently pronounced dead, police said.

More details to come…

