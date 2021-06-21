TORONTO -- Toronto Western Hospital is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak ‘likely’ caused by the Delta variant and health officials say some of those infected had been vaccinated.

The outbreak on a 6th floor area was first declared on June 17 and so far five patients and three staff members have been affected.

According to a notice sent out to University Health Network staff Monday morning, preliminary results show that the majority "are more than likely the Delta variant."

Some of those affected by the outbreak have had either one or two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

UHN said that all the cases so far are mild.

The hospital said that it remains critical to continue following infection prevention and control and public health measures, such as masking, social distancing, limiting gatherings and hand-washing to hold the virus at bay.

UHN said that it was sending out the notice to staff in order to encourage them to get family and friends vaccinated and to continue following public health measures.

“It is discouraging that the Delta variant can infect those already vaccinated but critical that we continue with our vaccination efforts so that we can avoid hospitalizations from COVID-19 infections,” the hospital wrote to staff.

Studies have shown that while the Delta variant, first detected in India, is more infectious than other variants that have been identified so far, vaccines are still highly effective at preventing death and serious illness in those who do become infected.