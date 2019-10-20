Catholic school teacher union to vote on Ontario-wide strike next month
A vacant desksa are pictured at the front of a empty classroom is pictured at McGee Secondary school in Vancouver on Sept. 5, 2014. School districts in British Columbia are scrambling to hire an unprecedented number of teachers ahead of the new school year to adhere to reinstated class size standards. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 20, 2019 4:52PM EDT
TORONTO - The union representing Ontario's catholic school teachers has decided to vote on a province-wide strike next month.
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association says its decision to vote comes in response to what it calls "reckless cuts" that were proposed at the bargaining table.
OECTA President Liz Stuart says the strike vote is necessary to demonstrate their solidarity and resolve against the cuts.
The association adds that negotiations with the Ontario government can still continue while the strike vote is being conducted.
Stuart says their priority is to reach an agreement that recognizes their teachers' contributions and ensures quality learning environments.
The strike vote will end on November 13.