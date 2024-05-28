TORONTO
    Canada-wide warrant issued for 24-year-old man following homicide in Toronto: police

    Police in Toronto have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man considered to be armed and dangerous after a homicide in the city's downtown core last week.

    According to investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS), a male victim was found lying on the ground at the rear of a building in the area of Isabella and Jarvis streets on May 22, at approximately 12:18 a.m.

    Paramedics transported the man to the hospital where he died days later, on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Jesse Tubbs, a resident of Mississauga.

    Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Adrian Gordon Jr., 24, of Toronto on one count of first-degree murder.

    Police say the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach the suspect, they said. Instead, they ask you call 911 immediately.

     Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

