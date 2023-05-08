Canada's Wonderland kicks off 2023 season with several arrests

Canada’s Wonderland kicked off its 2023 season with a series of arrests over the course of opening weekend, park officials say.

A spokesperson for Canada’s Wonderland confirmed to CTV News Toronto Monday that a number of guests were kicked out due to “unruly behaviour and altercations” and arrested on Saturday.

The park didn't specify the number of guests arrested.

“Park security and on-site York Region Police officers responded quickly and appropriately, and several arrests were made,” spokesperson Grace Peacock said in a statement.

“We have zero tolerance for this kind of behaviour as the safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority.”

York police confirmed they received a number of reports from Canada’s Wonderland last weekend, but did not provide further details as the investigations are ongoing.

Canada’s Wonderland asks its guests to report anything that violates its Guest Code of Conduct to one of its workers or security personnel, or call 905-832-7535.