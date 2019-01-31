Brief court hearing for case of Alek Minassian, charged in Toronto van attack
Alek Minassian is shown appearing in court via video link in this courthouse sketch from a previous appearance. (John Mantha)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 10:42AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 31, 2019 12:25PM EST
TORONTO -- The case of a man accused of killing 10 people while driving a van down a sidewalk in Toronto has been out over for a month.
Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the April 23 incident.
Police allege Minassian drove a van down a busy sidewalk on Yonge Street, striking down pedestrians along the way.
Prosecutors say pre-trial discussions are continuing and the defence says disclosure in the case is still being handed over.
Minassian, 26, did not appear in court Thursday morning.
The case is next in court on Feb. 28. A months-long trial is scheduled for February 2020.