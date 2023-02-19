Brand of Pinot Noir recalled in Ontario due to possible 'presence of glass'

A brand of Pinot Noir sold in Ontario is being recalled due to a possible presence of glass.

On Sunday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) said they are issuing a recall of certain lots of Louis Latour Pinot Noir after the supplier said glass particles may be present in the wine.

The affected product is 375 millilitres, and the CFIA noted that the Pinot Noir’s vintage is from 2021.

Those who may have purchased this French wine will want to look out for the following lot codes printed in ink on the bottom of the bottle to see if their product is potentially contaminated: L2217977, L2221076, L2221065, and L2221077.

The CFIA says customers should not consume this wine. Those who may have purchased the wine can return the $38 bottle to any LCBO for a full refund. A receipt is not required.

No consumer complaints or health concerns have been reported to the LCBO or the CFIA in connection with the consumption of this wine.

“The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products,” the notice read.

The LCBO says it “regrets any inconvenience that this may cause.”