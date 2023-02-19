Brand of Pinot Noir recalled in Ontario due to possible 'presence of glass'

An image of Louis Latour's Pinot Noir Bourgogne 2021. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) An image of Louis Latour's Pinot Noir Bourgogne 2021. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton