Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown to announce whether he will seek re-election
Brampton Mayor and former Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopeful Patrick Brown says he will end speculation about his political future later today.
The former Ontario PC leader says he will speak about “his future plans in public service” on the steps of Brampton city hall on Monday morning.
Brown was removed from the Conservative leadership race earlier this month over an allegation his campaign used at least one volunteer who was apparently paid by another company to work for Brown.
Through his lawyers, Brown has denied any campaign wrongdoing and is appealing the party’s decision.
READ MORE: Patrick Brown's disqualification may shake up Conservative leadership vote, analyst says
At Brampton city hall, Brown is facing stern opposition from about half of council.
A group of councillors attempted to pre-emptively appoint a replacement for fellow councillor Charmaine Williams, who was elected MPP for Brampton Centre in June, and were found to have violated the Municipal Act.
Brown called the court decision overturning the replacement a vindication and said his opponents on council were trying to seize control of Brampton while he was campaigning in the Conservative leadership race.
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown arrives at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at annual convention, in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont., on Saturday, July 16 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Several councillors have also called for the RCMP to investigate the fiscal impacts of some of Brown’s decisions as mayor and a number of audits are ongoing.
CTV News Toronto will stream the announcement live at 11:45 online and on the CTV News app.
