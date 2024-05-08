Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Scarborough seriously injured
A pedestrian is being transported to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon, police say.
Police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue just before 12:30 p.m.
They say the driver struck a pedestrian as well as nearby parked vehicles. The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics told CTV News Toronto.
The cause of the collision is unclear at this time.
Road closures are in effect in the area and police are asking drivers to consider alternate routes.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is whooping cough and should Canadians be concerned as Europe declares outbreak?
There is currently a whooping cough epidemic in Europe, with 10 times as many cases compared to the previous two years. While an outbreak has not been declared nationwide in Canada, whooping cough is regularly detected in the country.
Ontario Provincial Police arrest 64 suspects in child sexual exploitation investigation
Ontario Provincial Police say 64 suspects are facing a combined 348 charges in connection with a series of child sexual exploitation investigations that spanned the province.
'Summer of discontent': Federal unions vow to fight new 3-day a week office mandate
Federal unions are launching legal challenges and encouraging public sector workers to file "tens of thousands" of grievances over the new mandate requiring federal workers to return to the office at least three days a week in the fall.
Watch fighter jet pilots pummel fake enemy ship off coast of Philippines
The United States and Philippines held annual joint-training drills just off the Southeast Asian nation’s western coast on Wednesday. Military forces sunk a 'mock' enemy warship – the BRP Lake Caliraya, which was a decommissioned tanker made in China.
'Ozempic babies': Reports of surprise pregnancies raise new questions about weight loss drugs
Numerous women have shared stories of 'Ozempic babies' on social media. But the joy some experience in discovering pregnancies may come with anxiety about the unknowns.
OPINION What King Charles' schedule being too 'full' to accommodate son suggests
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made headlines with his recent arrival in the U.K., this time to celebrate all things Invictus. But upon the prince landing in the U.K., we have already had confirmation that King Charles III won't have time to see his youngest son during his brief visit.
'I killed four people': Trial hears video evidence of Jeremy Skibicki at Winnipeg trial
“I killed four people,” alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki told two homicide detectives during a recorded interview played as evidence in his trial Wednesday.
AstraZeneca says it will withdraw COVID-19 vaccine globally as demand dips
AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had initiated the worldwide withdrawal of its COVID-19 vaccine due to a 'surplus of available updated vaccines' since the pandemic.
Seafood, eat food: Calgary Stampede releases Midway menu
The Calgary Stampede has released its menu of sweet, salty and spicy treats available on the Midway for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec law students offering free consults to people with housing problems
The Quebec Bar's judicial clinic says it will start offering more free housing consultations to people in need ahead of the July 1 moving day.
-
Quebec premier defends new museum on Quebecois nation after Indigenous criticism
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is defending his comments about a new history museum after he was accused by a prominent First Nations group of trying to erase their history.
-
Quebec government considering banning cell phones in all schools
Quebec’s education minister is now considering banning cell phones everywhere in schools, not just in the classroom, as is currently the case.
Ottawa
-
Attempted murder charges laid in Overbrook apartment fire
The Ottawa Police Service has laid charges against an Ottawa man, including for attempted murder, in connection with an alleged arson of an Overbrook apartment building last week.
-
'Summer of discontent': Federal unions vow to fight new 3-day a week office mandate
Federal unions are launching legal challenges and encouraging public sector workers to file "tens of thousands" of grievances over the new mandate requiring federal workers to return to the office at least three days a week in the fall.
-
High school student fatally stabbed in Nepean remembered as 'beloved' son
A 15-year-old who was fatally stabbed last week is being remembered as a "beloved son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson and friend."
Northern Ontario
-
Seven northern Ont. men busted in huge online child exploitation investigation
A province-wide child sexual abuse investigation by Ontario Provincial Police dubbed Project Aquatic has resulted in hundreds of charges, including seven male suspects from northern Ontario.
-
'Ozempic babies': Reports of surprise pregnancies raise new questions about weight loss drugs
Numerous women have shared stories of 'Ozempic babies' on social media. But the joy some experience in discovering pregnancies may come with anxiety about the unknowns.
-
Ontario man devastated to learn $150,000 line of credit isn't insured after wife dies
An Ontario man found out that a line of credit he thought was insured actually isn't after his wife of 50 years died.
Kitchener
-
64 people charged in Ontario child exploitation investigations
Ontario Provincial Police say 64 people have been arrested and a combined 348 charges have been laid in connection with a series of child exploitation investigations that spanned across the province.
-
OPP report fatal crash in Seaforth
It happened on Sparling Street in Seaforth. The road is closed between Market Street and John Street.
-
Nuggets’ Jamal Murray fined $100K for throwing objects onto court during loss
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is facing a hefty fine, but avoided suspension, after the NBA said he threw objects onto the court.
London
-
TSB concludes investigation into cause of London, Ont. freight train fire
More than two weeks after a freight train with several railcars ablaze rolled through the heart of the Forest City, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has concluded its investigation.
-
Dozens of suspects, including two from London, charged in sexual abuse investigations in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say they have laid hundreds of charges against 64 people, including two from London, in a series of investigations into child sexual abuse.
-
OPP report fatal crash in Seaforth
It happened on Sparling Street in Seaforth. The road is closed between Market Street and John Street.
Windsor
-
Death deemed not suspicious after body found near Tecumseh Mall
Windsor police say the death was not suspicious after a body was found near an east Windsor mall.
-
Shirtless man caught on camera stealing items during home break-in
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help after a shirtless man was caught on a security camera allegedly breaking into a downtown home and stealing several items.
-
'Serious puncture injuries' after assault in Wallaceburg: Police
A Wallaceburg woman is charged after police were called for a weapons investigation on Tuesday. Around 3:05 p.m. officers responded to Reaume Avenue in Wallaceburg where they found a woman with "serious puncture injuries."
Barrie
-
Crown seeks 6 years jail time for Barrie woman guilty of impaired driving causing bodily harm
An emotional Cassie Korzenko walked into the Barrie Courthouse Wednesday morning with family members by her side ahead of a sentencing hearing.
-
Four arrested in limousine carjacking investigation
OPP has arrested four people after a carjacking in Springwater Township.
-
Young driver accused of speeding 140km/h in posted 60 charged with stunt driving
A young driver faces a stunt driving charge for allegedly speeding 80 kilometres over the posted limit in North Simcoe.
Winnipeg
-
'I killed four people': Trial hears video evidence of Jeremy Skibicki at Winnipeg trial
“I killed four people,” alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki told two homicide detectives during a recorded interview played as evidence in his trial Wednesday.
-
Mother collecting helmets for Manitoba First Nations to honour daughter’s legacy
A grieving mother is hosting a helmet drive in the hopes of protecting children on Manitoba First Nations from a similar tragedy that killed her daughter.
-
Grab your gear: Camping season set to kick off in Manitoba
Get your gear ready – camping season has officially arrived in Manitoba.
Atlantic
-
N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs names new environment minister after last one resigns
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has named a new minister of environment and climate change nearly three weeks after the previous one resigned from the post over political disagreements.
-
Pilot project for three-wheeled vehicles to start in Nova Scotia soon
A pilot project to test and evaluate the operation of federally-approved three-wheeled vehicles on Nova Scotia roads starts next week.
-
Two P.E.I. people charged with drug trafficking after fentanyl seized from vehicle travelling over Confederation Bridge
Two people from Summerside, P.E.I., have been charged with drug trafficking after police say fentanyl was seized from a vehicle travelling over the Confederation Bridge Tuesday morning.
N.L.
-
Crown, defence present closing arguments for N.L. lawyer accused of sexual assault
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador latest province to tighten rules on Airbnbs
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
-
Officer convicted of on-duty rape no longer with Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer convicted in 2021 of raping a woman while on duty is no longer with the force.
Edmonton
-
Charges pending after man follows student to school: officials
Three Edmonton Catholic schools were put on alert Wednesday morning because a man followed a student into school.
-
Feds defend carbon capture technology after Capital Power pulls plug on Genesee project
Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says carbon capture technology is not too expensive or ineffective.
-
ATCO subsidiary to build new Alta. pipeline to supply gas to petrochemical project
Canadian Utilities Ltd., a subsidiary of Calgary-based holding company ATCO Ltd., says it plans to build a new natural gas pipeline in Alberta to supply a massive net-zero petrochemical project being built northeast of Edmonton.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged with sexual assault of Cowboys patron
Calgary police have charged a man with the sexual assault of a woman he met at a downtown club.
-
Commissionaire charged after alleged assault at Calgary police facility
A commissionaire contracted by the Calgary Police Service (CPS) was charged with assault following an alleged incident with an arrestee at a police facility over the weekend.
-
Seafood, eat food: Calgary Stampede releases Midway menu
The Calgary Stampede has released its menu of sweet, salty and spicy treats available on the Midway for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.
Regina
-
Sask. reports over $200,000 worth of ministerial travel in past 6 months, defends need for trade missions
Premier Scott Moe and his team of officials had the largest travel bill for the most recent six month reporting period – earning scorn from the Official Opposition.
-
Moose Jaw man charged with possession of child pornography
A Moose Jaw man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.
-
Sask. teachers now voting on province's 'final offer'
Voting is open for Saskatchewan teachers Wednesday and Thursday as they decide whether or not to accept a contract offer from the provincial government, dubbed their 'final offer.'
Saskatoon
-
'Written off': Sask. woman says her brother, who has Down syndrome, fell through the cracks
Tara Jo Kadlec has been advocating for better care for her brother Cory for years.
-
Saskatoon court hears 'not guilty' from one of three accused in 2006 homicide
One of three accused in the killing of a Saskatoon man 18 years ago has pleaded not guilty.
-
Blades season ends with heartbreaking game seven overtime loss to Warriors
They call it sudden death overtime for a reason, and game seven of the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) east final between the Saskatoon Blades and Moose Jaw Warriors delivered just that.
Vancouver
-
$110 ICBC rebate coming for eligible drivers, no increase to basic insurance until 2026
Millions of eligible B.C. drivers will receive a rebate before the end of July, ICBC's CEO announced Wednesday.
-
B.C. court date set for third suspect in Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing
A court date has been set for the third man charged with the murder of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, coinciding with that of the other two suspects.
-
Victoria cyclist accused of spitting into car surrenders to police
Police in Victoria say a cyclist who allegedly spat into the open window of a passing car last month has surrendered at police headquarters.
Vancouver Island
-
$110 ICBC rebate coming for eligible drivers, no increase to basic insurance until 2026
Millions of eligible B.C. drivers will receive a rebate before the end of July, ICBC's CEO announced Wednesday.
-
Victoria cyclist accused of spitting into car surrenders to police
Police in Victoria say a cyclist who allegedly spat into the open window of a passing car last month has surrendered at police headquarters.
-
London Drugs president apologizes for cyberattack shutdown as investigation continues
The head of London Drugs is apologizing to customers after all the retailer's stores in Western Canada were shuttered last month by a cybersecurity breach that remains under investigation.