Blue Jays' Davis Schneider hits solo homer in 4-3 win over Cincinnati Reds
Davis Schneider hit a tiebreaking solo homer and Jordan Romano worked out of a jam in the ninth inning, sending the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-3 victory over Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.
Chris Bassitt pitched six efficient innings as Toronto (68-56) rebounded from a stretch of five losses in seven games. All-Star Bo Bichette hit an RBI single in his first big league game since July 31.
READ MORE: Shortstop Bo Bichette reinstated to Toronto Blue Jays' active roster
De La Cruz had two hits for Cincinnati (64-60), including a wild run around the bases in the fourth. TJ Friedl homered, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand had two of the team's six hits.
Schneider went deep against Brandon Williamson (4-3) with one out in the fifth, giving Toronto a 4-3 lead. It was Schneider's third homer of the season.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Cincinnati put runners on second and third with one out in the ninth against Romano. But the All-Star closer struck out Henry Ramos and retired Stuart Fairchild on a grounder to third, earning his 30th save.
Bassitt (12-6) was charged with three runs, two earned, and three hits. He struck out six and walked one.
Toronto scored three times with two out in the fourth for a 3-0 lead. Daulton Varsho, Whit Merrifield and Bichette each hit an RBI single.
Bichette went 1 for 5 in his return to the lineup after he was sidelined by a right knee injury. Veteran infielder Paul DeJong, who was acquired in a trade with St. Louis on Aug. 1, was designated for assignment to make room for Bichette on the roster.
Cincinnati tied it at 3 with three runs in the bottom half of the fourth. Friedl led off with his 11th homer after the Reds went down in order in each of the first three innings. McLain then walked before De La Cruz hit a liner that caromed off the bottom of the wall in right.
McLain scored easily on the triple. Right fielder Cavan Biggio retrieved the ball and fired wildly back to the infield. The throw trickled through to foul territory beyond the third-base line, and De La Cruz raced home, beating third baseman Matt Chapman's flip to the plate.
Williamson was charged with four runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. The rookie left-hander went 3-0 with a 2.89 ERA in his previous seven starts.
First baseman Joey Votto helped Williamson escape a bases-loaded jam in the second with a leaping grab of Merrifield's two-out line drive.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Blue Jays: OF George Springer (left ankle) was held out. He got hurt recently trying to beat out a double play. ... RHP Chad Green (concussion) is expected to throw at Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday and Tuesday.
Reds: INF Kevin Newman (strained left oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list, and INF Noelvi Marte was recalled from Triple-A Louisville. Marte, one of the team's top prospects, made his big league debut as a pinch runner in the ninth.
UP NEXT
Reds RHP Hunter Greene (2-4, 3.93 ERA) is expected to come off the injured list and start Sunday. He had been sidelined by a hip issue. LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (1-1, 2.57 ERA) is expected to start for the Blue Jays.
Correction
An earlier version of this story named an incorrect team in the headline.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Battle continues against Okanagan region wildfires after travel restrictions introduced
The fire fight on both shores of Lake Okanagan continues after the British Columbia government brought in travel restrictions to free up space for thousands of evacuees who have been forced out of their homes.
Category 1 Hurricane Hilary barrels toward California, still threatening floods and damaging winds
Hurricane Hilary is expected to slam into Southern California on Sunday as a rare tropical storm, unleashing floods, fierce winds and heavy downpours as residents evacuate, parks and beaches close and first responders brace for water rescues.
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Russian space agency says Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon
Russia's robot lander the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country's space agency Roscosmos reported on Sunday.
Zelenskyy vows retaliation for Chernihiv attack that killed 7 and wounded nearly 150
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday vowed stern retaliation for a Russian missile strike in the centre of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv that killed seven people and wounded almost 150 others the day before.
Cooler, wet weather that helped firefighters in N.W.T. expected to end today
The break that firefighters defending the capital of the Northwest Territories got at the start of the weekend due to rainy weather is expected to end today, as temperatures are forecast to climb into the 20s.
NASA mapping data shows extent of wildfires across Canada
Mapping data from NASA shows the extent of wildfires raging across Canada as the Northwest Territories and British Columbia remain under a state of emergency.
Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
This year's fire season has been unlike any other, and the stress from fighting wildfires can be both mentally and physically taxing. Here's what it's like to be a firefighter on the frontlines.
'We are an army out there': Crews from across B.C. tackling Okanagan wildfires after weather 'reprieve'
Evacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.
Montreal
-
Convoy protest against Bill 96 rolls through West Island
For the second time this summer, a group of caravan protesters rolled through Montreal’s West Island to denounce Quebec's French language law, Bill 96.
-
2-year-old drowns in residential Quebec pool, coroner investigating: police
A 2-year-old child was found dead Saturday afternoon in a residential swimming pool in Sainte-Sophie, in the Laurentians. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene at around 3 p.m., where they found the unconscious toddler in a residential pool on 2nd St. in Sainte-Sophie, Que.
-
Que. woman says she waited 14 months for an Air Canada refund
A Dorval, Que. woman says she spent 14 months fighting with Air Canada over a refund worth about a thousand dollars. "I was already parting myself with this money, (and telling myself) that I would never see it again," said Toni Monzione, lamenting the fallout of a summer trip planned for Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
London
-
Premier cancels London, Ont. Ford Fest
Citing another festival scheduled to take place in London on Sunday, Ontario’s premier has cancelled this weekend’s planned barbecue.
-
Puppy power in action as Pawlooza raises funds for charitable organizations
It's considered one of the biggest dog festivals in the country, with dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds coming out for Pawlooza. According to organizers, 25,000 people and 6,000 dogs were expected to visit the grounds of the Plunkett Estate in west London, Ont.
-
Fatal collision claims one life near Formosa
Police in Bruce County are investigating after a single-vehicle crash claimed one life near Formosa in the early morning hours of Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Driver struck while trying to secure appliance onto pickup truck
A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital Friday following a collision on the shoulder of a Woolwich Township road.
-
U13 Waterloo softball team sports 65-0 record, heading to P.E.I. for championships
The U13 Waterloo Gold Ghosts have batted their way to a 65-0 record and are heading to Prince Edward Island for a chance to be named one of the best teams in the country.
-
Health officials urge residents to get booster shot before the fall season
With fall right around the corner, health officials are reminding the public to get a booster shot when they become available. They say early signs show COVID-19 and other respiratory infections are trending up.
Northern Ontario
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Two Ont. men fined $3K each for illegally shot moose calf
Two men, one from Sudbury and another from southern Ontario, are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to a hunting scheme involving an illegally killed moose calf last fall.
-
NASA mapping data shows extent of wildfires across Canada
Mapping data from NASA shows the extent of wildfires raging across Canada as the Northwest Territories and British Columbia remain under a state of emergency.
Ottawa
-
Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhood
Four people were injured in a two-alarm fire that badly damaged four townhomes in Ottawa's east end on Saturday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 5 things to watch at Ottawa City Hall this fall
The summer break ends for Ottawa City Council this week, kicking off a busy second half of the year at City Hall. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five things to watch this fall.
-
A hot and humid Sunday in the forecast for Ottawa
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a hot and humid Sunday in Ottawa, with cooler temperatures expected this week.
Windsor
-
Daytime shooting in Walkerville, a Windsor man loses $75K in a scam, and Stellantis employees are offered termination packages: Top Windsor stories this week
A Windsor man is devastated after losing $75,000 in a scam, one person has died after an apartment fire, police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in Walkerville, Stellantis workers are offered a voluntary termination package, and a man was found on a sidewalk suffering from severe head injuries.
-
Next phase of Lauzon Parkway Road reconstruction to begin Monday
Drivers will need to pack their patience as phase two of the Lauzon Parkway Road Reconstruction Project is set to get underway.
-
Historic move happening soon in Leamington, Ont.
A piece of Canada’s military history is set to be paraded through downtown Leamington early next week. Two buildings, which have been on the grounds of the former Leamington District Secondary School (LDSS) since 1943, will be moving soon.
Barrie
-
Bridge work to close parts of HWY. 400 overnight in Barrie
Motorists will experience a detour during their commute on Saturday night as The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) plans to close the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 400.
-
Barrie residents honour soldiers from Dieppe Raid on 81st anniversary
Barrie residents are remembering their parents who served in WWII on the 81st anniversary of the Dieppe Raid.
-
Tay Twp. community shaken after shooting, increased crime this summer
After Thursday's shooting, Tay Township residents are calling for a larger police presence within Victoria Harbour, with a noticeable increase in crime his summer.
Atlantic
-
Dominion Park celebrates grand re-opening in Saint John
Phase 1 of the park’s enhancements included a new canteen, change rooms, and a sunset plaza with seating and sun protection.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book Sale
The event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-
Some Maritimers forced to leave Yellowknife as wildfires burn
Among those fleeing fires in the Northwest Territories are Maritimers who live up north.
Calgary
-
Battle continues against Okanagan region wildfires after travel restrictions introduced
The fire fight on both shores of Lake Okanagan continues after the British Columbia government brought in travel restrictions to free up space for thousands of evacuees who have been forced out of their homes.
-
Special air quality statement issued for Calgary
A special air quality statement was issued for the Calgary area early Sunday morning.
-
Calgary man accused of abusing dog he was fostering
A Calgary man faces animal abuse charges and has seen two dogs removed from his care.
Winnipeg
-
La Broquerie bridge pays tribute to town's founding families
Residents in La Broquerie, Man. are excited about a new landmark that is bridging the gap to the town's founding families.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in Manitoba
Evacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Former Quebec NDP MP Romeo Saganash charged with sexual assault in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash has been charged with sexual assault.
Vancouver
-
B.C. government introducing travel restrictions to free up accommodations for evacuees
The B.C. government is using the extraordinary powers granted to it under its state of emergency declaration to implement a restriction on tourism-related travel to areas affected by wildfires.
-
Okanagan communities coming together to help neighbours in need
Volunteers and local organizations in B.C.'s Okanagan region are stepping up to support in any way they can.
-
Metro Vancouver issues air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke
Smoke rolling in from the hundreds of wildfires burning across B.C. has prompted the Metro Vancouver Regional District to issue an air quality advisory.
Edmonton
-
Battle continues against Okanagan region wildfires after travel restrictions introduced
The fire fight on both shores of Lake Okanagan continues after the British Columbia government brought in travel restrictions to free up space for thousands of evacuees who have been forced out of their homes.
-
11 injured at Eritrean event protested all day in Edmonton
About a dozen people were hurt at an Eritrean-themed event in Edmonton on Saturday during a clash with a group who said they were protesting the Eritrean government.
-
Special air quality statement issued for Calgary
A special air quality statement was issued for the Calgary area early Sunday morning.