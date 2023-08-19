Shortstop Bo Bichette reinstated to Toronto Blue Jays' active roster

All-star shortstop Bo Bichette has been reinstated to the Toronto Blue Jays' active roster after nearly three weeks injured.

Bichette, 25, was forced out of play on July 31 during a game against the Seattle Mariners due to a non-contact right knee injury. He was placed on the injured list two days later.

The team won eight games and lost eight games without Bichette. During his absence, closer Jordan Romano, reliever Trevor Richards, centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier and third baseman Matt Chapman all also missed games due to injuries.

On Aug. 1, the Jays acquired shortstop Paul DeJong, formerly of the St. Louis Cardinals, who filled in for Bichette. The Jays announced Saturday that DeJong has now been designated for assignment. Since joining the lineup, DeJong had 44 plate appearances, which included three hits, and 18 strikeouts without a walk.

Earlier this week, the Jays’ general manager John Schneider commented on the team’s struggle without Bichette.

“When you talk about losing your closer and all-star shortstop, that’s not an easy thing to overcome,” Schneider told reporters. “It’s a credit to the guys and we definitely held our footing, if you will.”

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) is helped off the field by Blue Jays manager John Schneider (14) and first base coach Mark Budzinski (53) after taking an injury during fourth inning American League MLB baseball action against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto on Monday, July 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Despite his absence, Bichette is still the American League leader in hits with 144. He ranked second in AL batting average (.321), and is trailing teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the lead in home runs by just one.

After facing off against Cincinnati, the Jays will head to Baltimore to play the Orioles, followed by a series at Rogers Centre against the Cleveland Guardians.