'Be prepared': Toronto to flip between summer and winter weather

A rainfall warning has ended in Toronto, but that doesn’t mean the soggy spree is over just yet.

“The rain has tapered off but the system hasn't ended because this is a big system that's covering Ontario, all the way to Atlantic Canada,” Environment Canada Meteorologist Gerald Cheng told CP24.

In just the last 24 hours, an estimated 42 millimeters of rain has fallen in the Toronto-area, recorded at Pearson International Airport.

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory late Thursday evening for Toronto, Peel, Halton, York and Durham regions, which ended late Friday morning, while northwesterly winds are set to peak tonight with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h.

Winds will ease by Saturday morning as the low pressure system departs.

“Well,spring is really a transition season and we are trying to exit out of winter, but we're not quite there yet ... We are flipping back and forth between summer weather, and winter weather, and we have to be prepared for that,” Cheng said.

In terms of temperature, a high of 12 C is expected in Toronto Friday, going down to a low of 4 C overnight.

There’s a 40 per cent chance of showers on Saturday, with partial sunshine and a high of 10 C expected. A high of 15 C is expected on Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Next week is expected to start off warm and sunny, with highs of 16 C and 17 C Monday and Tuesday. More rain could be in store Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures are expected to remain in the high teens.