

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





The driver of a luxury car caught by police allegedly going 228 km/h earlier this week was on his way to visit his sick mother in hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said the 20-year-old driver was stopped and charged on Highway 403 in Mississauga just before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

“He was going to visit his mother in the hospital,” Schmidt said in a video posted online.

“Fortunately he didn’t put anyone in the hospital for driving those speeds – or in the morgue.”

Schmidt said nearly 5,000 speeding charges were laid by police last weekend alone.

The Audi S4 was impounded by police for seven days. The driver also had his license suspended for a week.

The posted speed limit in the area was 100 km/h. Driving more than 50 km/h over the posted limit is considered stunt driving in Ontario.

Motorists caught stunting driving can face up to a $10,000 fine, an immediate seven day licence suspension and seven day vehicle impounding.